20/15 Visioneers Launches a new AI & GenAI Practice to Accelerate Impact on R&D Processes

PHILADELPHIA and CAMBRIDGE, England, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 20/15 Visioneers, a leading science and technology management, strategy, and marketing consultancy, announces the formation of a New AI & Generative AI Practice to accelerate the impact of AI & Generative AI on R&D processes and reduce operational costs.

As pragmatic industry evangelists for computational techniques, scientific informatics, and in silico-first strategies, 20/15 Visioneers recognizes that R&D companies need help to adjust their culture, develop their strategy, and execute on game-changing AI capabilities. 20/15 Visioneers has been helping R&D organizations since 1999 to prepare for AI by revamping their data culture, strategy, and platforms since 2019. In this new phase of its growth, 20/15 Visioneers is harnessing its expertise and vision into a focused, world-class practice.

"If you are not using AI or GenAI in your R&D processes today you are most likely behind, which means you are operating inefficiently and losing ground against your competitors and the industry as a whole. The longer you delay, the harder it will be to catch up", says John F. Conway, Chief Visioneer Officer, 20/15 Visioneers.

To lead this new effort, Dr Raminderpal Singh has been appointed as the Global Head of AI & GenAI Practice. In this role, he will evangelize how to help R&D organizations. This will include leading business development and delivering crucial and critically needed AI consulting and professional services to the R&D Industry. Dr Singh brings with him 30 years of global business and AI experience across several industries, including taking IBM Watson Genomics to market for IBM Research in New York.

"AI and Generative AI technologies have rapidly evolved in the last few years and continue to evolve. They have now reached a point where they can generate useful R&D insights at a fraction of the time versus manual approaches. However, domain knowledge and experience are required to select and implement the right technologies cost-efficiently and effectively. I am excited to lead this new practice to address this market need", says Dr. Singh, Global Head of AI & GenAI Practice, 20/15 Visioneers.

20/15 Visioneers is a rapidly growing science and technology management consulting and marketing think-tank comprised of industry-hardened scientists (data, lab, computational) and informaticians. We are "Visioneering" the "Lab of the Future," including next-generation science and new modality challenges and problems.

Our domain expertise spans Life, Materials (including Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), and AgriTech Science. Our talented team are proving know-how and expertise in scientific informatics strategy, chemistry and bioprocess development, lab automation, Cloud Labs, HTE (High Throughput Experimentation), NME (New Molecular Entity) Discovery, Computational Sciences, Cheminformatics, Bioinformatics, Microbiome, Multi-omics, New Modalities, and Information Technology.

