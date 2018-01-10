2017 The Next Wave of Emerging and Niche Beverages

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report from Beverage Marketing Corporation, formerly named Up-and-Coming Beverage Categories and Companies in the U.S., scrutinizes the always-changing marketplace by identifying and quantifying emerging non-alcoholic beverage categories, discussing companies of growing significance and describing what could be the next big thing. It also provides an overview of defining trends spurring development of the new categories and looks at the fast-growing liquid refreshment beverage companies, discussing their performance and indicating what makes them noteworthy.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4405952



The answers you need

This report provides in-depth analysis of industry innovation and its impact on the beverage landscape in the form of new categories and brands. It also provides an overview of defining trends spurring developments in new categories and looks at the fast-growing liquid refreshment beverage companies. It discusses their performance and indicates what makes them noteworthy.



Questions answered include:

• What new categories are enlivening the U.S. beverage market?

• How big are these emerging sectors and why are they worthy of being on your radar?

• What trends characterize the various up-and-coming beverage types entering the marketplace?

• Which companies enjoy the backing of industry veterans and strong financial resources, and which do not?

• Which beverage companies and brands show the most promise for success in the competitive U.S. marketplace?

• Which companies could become takeover targets in the near future?



This report features

Get a comprehensive overview of 18 fledgling beverage segments, some of which are poised to become the next big thing. For added market perspective, the entrepreneurial brands that comprise the burgeoning beverage categories are anchored in the context of more-established beverage market.



To provide context to the research findings, the report discusses factors that have led to the development of new beverage segments despite the relative maturity of the packaged beverage market as a whole. Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of key facets of emerging beverage markets including:

• Analysis of industry trends and quantification of emerging non-alcoholic beverage categories and sub-segments.

• Discussion of the types of companies driving innovation – from the traditional large beverage companies to entrepreneurs.

• Insight from our up and coming market research analysts' on the factors driving innovation into new beverage types.

• Analysis of niche and emerging segments including high-end water, premium sodas, cap-activated beverages, super-premium ready-to-drink teas, coconut water, essence waters, kombucha, cleanses, ready-to-drink protein drinks, functional beverages, probiotics, healthy energy drinks, premium kids' beverages, ready-to-drink coffee and more.

• Discussion of companies with distinctive brands in each nascent and new segment. Companies/brands covered include: Aloe Gloe, Aquahydrate, Argo Tea, Arizona, Balance Water, BodyArmor, Bulletproof Coffee, Califia Farms, Calypso Lemonade, Celsius, Cheribundi, Core Water, Essentia, FRS, G.T.'s, GoodBelly, Guayaki, Harmless Harvest, Health-Ade, High Brew, Hint Water, Humm Kombucha, Inko's, Karma Wellness Water, KonaRed, La Croix, Lifeway, Mamma Chia, MatchaBar, Mountain Valley, Neuro, Peet's, Q Tonic, Reed's, Rockstar, Sambazon, Sparkling ICE, Steaz, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Suja, Vita Coco, Xyience, Zevia, Zola Açaí and more.

• Our up and coming beverage companies market research analysts' take on the brands to watch in the various non-alcohol sectors and what they are doing to differentiate themselves as well as discussion of the strengths of various emerging brands and categories and the challenges they'll face going forward.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4405952



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (646) 453 6293

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2017-the-next-wave-of-emerging-and-niche-beverages-300580971.html