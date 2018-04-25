2018--The Year of Adventure Travel

JAIPUR, India, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The world has seen a major shift in travel trends in the last few years. Lately, experiential travel segment has shown a quick rise in India. The idea of becoming a tourist is being overshadowed by the idea of being adventurous. The segment that wants to experience a place through its culture, history and people is growing. A study conducted by Thrillophilia, India's biggest experiential travel booking platform, on Adventure and Experiential Travel in India on 10,000 travellers and 1,800 travel partners, reveals an increase in demand for adventure and active travel in India by 178% during past 3 years. The experiential travel segment is enlarging rapidly, with more and more people indulging in offbeat experiences. You can read the full report here.

Popularity of Himalayan treks is on a rise Ladakh area in Jammu & Kashmir state has emerged as a popular destination among bikers

Adventure tourism is rapidly gaining popularity among people aged above 35 also, with 36% people preferring offbeat travel experiences.

28% people claim that on an average they indulge in at least 5 adventure trips in a year and 16% people are comfortable travelling solo.

"This shift in travel trend is a great news for the Tourism Industry; we had betted on this in 2010 when we started Thrillophilia. Indian Subcontinent has great potential to grow as an important experiential travel destination in the world, thanks to the geography of India and its neighbouring countries that offers a never-ending list of adventure landscapes with a variety that lacks nothing. On the basis of the data we have studied, we are confident that experiential travel is going to dominate the Indian Subcontinent Tourism Industry in the upcoming years," said Abhishek Daga, Co-Founder, Thrillophilia.

The survey reveals that trekking has gained popularity in India, and is the most popular activity with 26% people preferring to take treks during their trips; water sports being the second favourite at 25%.

32% people claim that the content on social networking sites, especially Instagram, is one of the major factors that aroused their interest in experiential travel.

The report shows that travellers are spending more money on their trips, as the average expenditure per person per trip has risen by 13% between 2015-2017.

27% people believe the Himalayas to be the best destination in India for adventure activities.

Abhishek also added, "The increase in demand for experiential travel in India can be largely attributed to the efforts made by the government bodies like ATOAI, Ministry of Tourism and Indian Mountaineering Foundation to promote adventure tourism in India. Some landmark steps have been taken by the government which include granting funds to improve infrastructure in remote areas and giving security clearance for opening of 104 additional peaks in Leh area of Jammu & Kashmir."

Besides, adventure and active travel booking platforms like Thrillophilia are also boosting figures by making adventure travel simple, affordable and safe. Presently, experiential travel companies have a good opportunity to bring about a big difference to active travel segment by working in line with the government's efforts and guidelines. Seeing the demand in the market, recently, Thrillophilia also launched its dedicated platforms for Himalayas and Ladakh.

The world of tourism in India, if developed in the right manner, has a lot to offer to the country in terms of employment and experience.

About Thrillophilia

Thrillophilia is India's biggest online platform for experiential travel, with over 8000 activities listed on its portal, making travel and activities more accessible, affordable and safe globally.

