2018-2019 Annual Report of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Released

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has released the 14th edition of its Annual Report.

The PGCB's 2018-2019 Annual Report provides detail on the work of the agency in regulating the Commonwealth's gaming industry, and also includes:

slot machine, table games and sports wagering gross revenue and tax revenue statewide broken down for each of the 12 casinos; additionally, fantasy contest revenue and tax revenue by provider for the fiscal year.

up-to-date status on gaming expansion initiatives;

a year in review report with pertinent statistical figures from the PGCB's key bureaus;

a list of all Executive Sessions held by the board during the fiscal year;

revenue and expenditures during the fiscal year by the PGCB, along with a breakdown of employment at the agency; and,

a section on problem gambling with statistics on the PGCB's Self-Exclusion Program.

The report can be downloaded by visiting the Gaming Control Board's web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, and choosing the 2018-2019 PGCB Annual Report link under the Quick Links section of the homepage.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004's Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at land-based casinos, the expansion includes online casino games available to date on three sites; sports wagering offered through sportsbooks at 11 locations and through five online outlets; video gaming terminals (VGTs) offered thus far at seven qualified truck stops; fantasy sports contests through eight providers; and, online games at airports expected to be launched in the coming months.

The mature casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,700 people and annually generate over $1.3 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new "mini-casinos" that are expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

