2018-2030 Strategic Analysis of the Global Electric Two-wheeler Sector by Region - Stricter Emission Norms, Subsidies, and Net-zero Targets to Drive Healthy e2W Sales

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Electric Two-wheeler Sector by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study concludes with a discussion of 3 top growth opportunities for players looking to advance in this space.

The report segmented the global e2W industry into 5 regions: North America (United States & Canada), Latin America (Brazil & Colombia), Europe (United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany), Asia (India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Japan), and Rest of the World (Africa & Oceania). 

This analysis of the global electric two-wheeler (e2W) industry spans the years 2018 to 2030 and covers major regional markets, with a focus on the following objectives:

  • Identify the top 5 e2W markets and their major players
  • Analyze the main e2W regions and capture their market drivers and restraints
  • Analyze the e2W segments (i.e., mopeds, scooters, and motorcycles) in each region
  • Analyze the major regulations controlling regional e2W markets
  • Analyze the charging infrastructure in regional e2W markets
  • Analyze the role and importance of e2Ws in the ride-sharing and courier, express, and parcel (CEP) service industries across regions
  • Analyze the regions and conduct a PEST analysis, capturing the political, economic, social, and technological characteristics
  • Forecast the annual e2W unit sales in major 2W markets across regions

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Net-zero Targets and ICE Vehicle Bans
  • Lowering e2W Acquisition Costs
  • Establishment of e2W Standards

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Two-wheeler (e2W) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

  • e2W Market Snapshot
  • Market Environment
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecasting Methodology

3 Research Scope

  • Scope of Analysis
  • e2W Segmentation and Definitions
  • Global Market Segmentation
  • Key Competitors by Region

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Forecasting Methodology
  • Unit Sales Forecast by Region
  • Major e2W Regions

5 Regional Analysis - North America

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • North America - Key Takeaways
  • Unit Sales Forecast
  • Market Environment
  • Analysis by Segment and Opportunity
  • e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations
  • e2Ws in the Ride-sharing and CEP Industries
  • Charging Infrastructure
  • PEST Analysis of the North American e2W Market
  • Competitive Environment

6 Regional Analysis - Europe

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Europe - Key Takeaways
  • Unit Sales Forecast
  • Market Environment
  • Analysis by Segment and Opportunity
  • e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations
  • e2Ws in the Ride-sharing and CEP Industries
  • Charging Infrastructure
  • PEST Analysis of the European e2W Market
  • Competitive Environment

7 Regional Analysis - Asia

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Asia - Key Takeaways
  • Unit Sales Forecast
  • Market Environment
  • Analysis by Segment (APAC and South Asia)
  • Analysis by Segment (ASEAN)
  • e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations
  • e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations
  • e2Ws in the Ride-sharing and CEP Industries
  • The Role of e2W OEMs in Charging Infrastructure
  • PEST Analysis of the Asian e2W Market
  • Competitive Environment

8 Regional Analysis - LATAM

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • LATAM - Key Takeaways
  • Unit Sales Forecast
  • Market Environment
  • Analysis by Segment
  • e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations
  • e2Ws in the Ride-sharing and CEP Industries
  • e2W Charging Infrastructure
  • PEST Analysis of the LATAM e2W Market
  • Competitive Environment

9 Regional Analysis - Rest of the World (Africa and Oceania)

  • Market Environment
  • e2W Subsidy Policies and Regulations
  • e2W Charging Infrastructure and Battery-swapping Technology
  • Rest of the World - Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4btgs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global CX Growth Opportunities in Travel & Hospitality, 2023 Customer Perspective Analysis Report - Pent-Up Demand Compels Businesses to Invest in AI and Automation

Solar Microinverters Transform Energy Landscape with 15% CAGR Growth, Ushering in a New Era of Sustainable Power

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.