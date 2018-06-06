The 2018 AIDS Walk Greater Dayton will take place on Friday, June 8, 2018 at Fifth Third Field Plaza in Dayton at 6:00 PM. Proceeds benefit Equitas Health's HIV/AIDS medical care, treatment and prevention work in the Dayton area.

Race day is family friendly as the event welcomes walkers, runners and strollers in the area to advocate for awareness prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS and all participants will receive a t-shirt with the cost of registration.

After the Walk ends, the Dayton Dragons v. Bowling Green game begins at Fifth Third Field at 7:00PM.

Walk proceeds will fund HIV/AIDS prevention and care, saving countless lives, and improving the well-being of thousands still living with HIV/AIDS today. As of June 30, 2016, there were 1,793 persons known to be living with HIV or AIDS in the Dayton Metro Area (Counties: Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Clark). An additional 250 individuals are presumed infected, but not yet diagnosed.

Approximately one-in-three people living with HIV have achieved viral suppression; getting treatment and have the virus under control. Research has demonstrated that individuals who are virally suppressed cannot transmit the virus to others. Funds raised through AIDS Walk Dayton help support Equitas Health's life-saving work, nearly 87 percent of Equitas Health patients are achieving viral suppression compared to a national average of 49 percent. These individuals have new hope for long, healthy lives.

For more information on the 2018 AIDS Walk Greater Dayton, visit: http://arcoh.convio.net/site/TR/AIDSWalks/AIDSWalk?pg=entry&fr_id=1171

ABOUT EQUITAS HEALTH

Equitas Health (formerly AIDS Resource Center Ohio) is a regional not-for-profit community-based healthcare system founded in 1984. Its expanded mission has made it one of the nation's largest HIV/AIDS, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questions (LGBTQ) healthcare organizations. With 15 offices in 11 cities, it serves more than 67,000 individuals in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia each year through its diverse healthcare and social service delivery system focused around: primary and specialized medical care, community pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, HIV/STI prevention, advocacy, and community health initiatives.

The Equitas Health Pharmacy operates as a social enterprise for Equitas Health and is one of the pillars of the healthcare organization's patient-centered care model. 100% of pharmacy profits are reinvesting back into the organization's programs and services, providing and earned income revenue line for the organization while provide a critical service for the community. For more information, visit www.equitashealth.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.

