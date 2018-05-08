2018 Am Law 100 Firms Partner with Canon Business Process Services to Enhance Information Management and Solve Complex Discovery Challenges

Canon helps law firms achieve productivity gains by using quality management methodologies to assess and continuously improve current workflow processes. From records management to document imaging, print/mail and office services, Canon provides dedicated, experienced legal professionals to help firms handle document-related tasks that are critical to a successful law practice. Canon manages operational staff onsite or offsite depending on the needs of the firm.

Additionally, Canon helps practitioners contain the high cost of litigation. Law firms and corporate legal departments continually seek ways to make costs lower and more predictable. Canon Discovery Services, a division of Canon Business Process Services, helps legal professionals manage complex discovery and investigatory projects, meet tight deadlines and develop plans that stay within budget.

Besides working with legal industry leaders, Canon Business Process Services itself is a recognized leader. The company has been named to the Leaders Category of the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP) 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 list for the past twelve years in a row. Canon also earned additional IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 recognition by receiving top honors in four distinguished judging categories: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Canon Discovery Services, a division of Canon Business Process Services, Inc., offers a skilled, dedicated team of discovery professionals with a proven track record in solving complex discovery matters. Backed by over twenty years of experience, Canon Discovery Services helps law firms and corporate legal departments develop practical, defensible eDiscovery response plans to support successful outcomes. Services range from ESI processing, culling and analysis, document review, hosting and production to implementing information governance and readiness response programs.

Canon helps clients enable business agility, digital transformation and lead an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2018 by IAOP for the twelfth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

