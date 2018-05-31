2018 Automotive Heritage Journalism Awards (AHJA) Organizers Call For Entries

According to awards producer, Steve Purdy, "We are celebrating the importance of automotive history and culture; classic, antique and collector vehicles; automotive enthusiasm and related topics by presenting an extraordinary series of awards during the Concours d'Elegance of America. The awards focus on the best-told stories in a variety of categories, without regard to media platform, presented for consumption in calendar 2017."

Entry Fee: $50. Entry Deadline: June 30, 2018. Winners determined: July 15, 2018

Details at: https://autoheritageawards.com/journalism-awards-2018/**

Automotive Heritage Awards program includes:

Automotive Heritage Journalism Awards – 10 categories define nuances within automotive heritage topics. Submissions, judging and administration are all online.** Winners will be those who tell the best story without regard to media platform.

Concept Vehicle of the Year – will honor design excellence among concept vehicles revealed to the public during the 2017-2018 auto show season.

– will honor design excellence among concept vehicles revealed to the public during the 2017-2018 auto show season. Future Concept Vehicle of the Year - is an honor bestowed by the Friends of the National Automotive History Collection at the Detroit Public Library for that new vehicle that will most likely be seen at car shows 25 years hence.

is an honor bestowed by the Friends of the National Automotive History Collection at the Detroit Public Library for that new vehicle that will most likely be seen at car shows 25 years hence. Lifetime Achievement Award – honors someone for whom a substantial part of his or her career has been devoted to automotive heritage and who made the most impact with their work. This selection will be made in part by past recipients. A permanent display of all the Lifetime Achievement winners will be installed in the LeMay-America's Car Museum.

EDITORS' AND PHOTOGRAPHERS' NOTE:

Journalism judged by panels of accomplished journalists led by Brian Baker, Society of Automotive Historians. Judging criteria favor the stories best told - overall quality, significance, precision, journalistic integrity and aesthetics.

Trophies by Alex Buchan, renowned automotive fine art sculpture. Master of Ceremonies is Ed Lucas.

Sponsorships are available from $100 to $3,500.

For full details go to: www.autoheritageawards.com.

