2018 Best of FinXTech Awards Finalists Announced

Seacoast Banking Corp. + SmartBiz Loans : Stuart, Florida -based Seacoast partnered with online lending marketplace and platform SmartBiz, of San Francisco , to take the bank's Small Business Administration loan business nationwide.

ChoiceOne Financial Services + AutoBooks : ChoiceOne Financial Services of Sparta, Michigan , expanded its services to small business clients by partnering with Detroit -based business banking platform AutoBooks to offer treasury services.

Innovative Solution of the Year

U.S. Bancorp + SpringFour : Seeking to help mortgage customers that were falling behind on their loan payments, U.S. Bancorp integrated Chicago -based SpringFour into the bank's mortgage servicing operations and website.

: Seeking to help mortgage customers that were falling behind on their loan payments, U.S. Bancorp integrated -based SpringFour into the bank's mortgage servicing operations and website. CBW Bank + Yantra Financial Technologies : CBW Bank became the first bank in the U.S. to publish its APIs by working with Yantra Financial Technologies to launch the Y-Labs Marketplace. The Y-Labs Marketplace is an initiative that enables banks to rapidly introduce new payments, products and services with industry specific benefits.

: CBW Bank became the first bank in the U.S. to publish its APIs by working with Yantra Financial Technologies to launch the Y-Labs Marketplace. The Y-Labs Marketplace is an initiative that enables banks to rapidly introduce new payments, products and services with industry specific benefits. USAA + Clinc: USAA partnered with the artificial intelligence platform Clinc, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan , to pilot an Amazon Alexa skill that helps USAA members access information about account balances, transactions and spending patterns.

Best of FinXTech Partnership

MVB Financial Corp. + BillGO : MVB and BillGO, based in Fairmont, West Virginia , and Fort Collins, Colorado , respectively, partnered to develop a real-time bill payment solution that improves the financial lives of more than 5 million Americans.

Citizens Financial Group + Fundation Group: Citizens Financial, of Providence, Rhode Island , partnered with Fundation, of Reston, Virginia , to digitize the credit delivery process across all channels for small business loans and lines of credit.

The winners of the 2018 Best of FinXTech Awards will be announced at the FinXTech Annual Summit, brought to you by Bank Director and Promontory Interfinancial Network, in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 10, 2018. This event brings together senior executives from across the financial space to focus on new growth strategies and opportunities available to banks today.

