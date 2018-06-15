2018 Best Of LaCantina Architects Competition Officially Opens For Submission

Open to residential and commercial architects, interior designers and interior architects, home builders and developers, the competition aims to showcase the best of contemporary design and celebrate the distinctive ways designers have used LaCantina's products in their projects. Entries must be submitted online by August 24, 2018 to be eligible.

LaCantina is the leading designer and manufacturer of the most innovative range of folding, sliding and swing door systems available. The company's high-quality and aesthetically versatile products allow designers to elegantly blur the division between indoor and outdoor, completely transforming and creating large open living and entertaining spaces.

"The world has adopted an indoor-outdoor lifestyle and the design solutions created by the architects and designers using LaCantina products keeps getting more innovative." states Lee Maughan, Vice President and General Manager of LaCantina. "We're excited to see what the competition will look like this year and to provide a platform that recognizes their inspired projects."

The grand prize is a three-day, two-night trip for two to New York City to explore and celebrate the vibrant architecture and design scene the city has to offer during AIANY's annual Archtober event, a festival of architectural activities, programs, and exhibits taking place in October 2018.

LaCantina will announce the winners on September 14, 2018 and proudly feature the winning projects on LaCantinaDoors.com, InteriorDesign.net and shared on Interior Design's Facebook page with 4,600,000+ social media followers, the industry's largest and most designer-centric network.

Winners will be selected by an expert panel of judges including Christopher Kennedy, renowned interior designer; an editor from Interior Design and Lee Maughan, VP and General Manager, LaCantina.

To learn more about the 2018 Best of LaCantina architect's competition, please visit: www.lacantinadoors.com/professionals/architects-and-designers/best-of-lacantina

About LaCantina Doors

LaCantina Doors is the leader in designing and manufacturing products that create large open spaces. Offering the most innovative and comprehensive range of folding, sliding and swing systems available, LaCantina Doors utilizes the same signature narrow stile and rail profile across its product line for a complete and perfectly matching door package.

Designed and made in California, LaCantina Doors have contributed to award winning projects ranging from residential, retail, commercial, educational facilities, resorts and is the preferred choice when it comes to products that open spaces. Backed by an industry leading warranty, LaCantina Doors are available across the U.S. and Internationally.

LaCantina Doors was acquired by Jeld Wen in 2015.

For more information on LaCantina Doors please visit www.lacantinadoors.com.

About Interior Design

Interior Design Media is the global, industry-leading design publication, website and events company serving the interior design, architectural and facility management audiences. For over 80 years, Interior Design magazine—published by SANDOW, which builds smart businesses driven by innovation and design—has been the essential design authority for every professional, on all projects, throughout the design process. Interior Design Events connects the industry, promoting creative leadership, innovation and collaboration across a wide range of practice areas and platforms. Interior Design's digital companion, interiordesign.net, is the go-to site for relevant and real-time content for the industry's largest and most engaged design audience.

For more information about Interior Design, visit www.interiordesign.com.

Media Contact: Benjamin Woo, LaCantina Doors Marketing Director benjaminw@lacantinadoors.com (760) 547-8612

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-best-of-lacantina-architects-competition-officially-opens-for-submission-300667251.html

SOURCE LaCantina Doors