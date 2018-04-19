2018 China Licensing Awards Returns for Second Consecutive Year

For more information and to submit a nomination in any of the 12 award categories, visit: wjx.top/jq/20676729.aspx

The China Licensing Award nominations will be submitted through an online ballot and assessed by a panel of licensing industry experts from all over the world. The nominations are evaluated on originality, creativity and excellence of China's licensors, licensees and retailors that are facilitating the communication and development of China's licensing industry. This year, four new award categories will be introduced to specifically recognize emerging licensing marketing trends in China.

China Licensing Awards 2018 categories include:

China Property of the Year

Licensed Promotion of the Year

Corporate Brand/Fashion/Lifestyle Program of the Year

Location-Based or Experiential Initiative of the Year

Best Licensee of the Year

Film/Television/Media Program of the Year

Best Retailer of the Year

Gaming Property of the Year

Museum/Gallery/Art Property of the Year (NEW)

Licensed Product of the Year – Softlines (NEW)

Licensed Product of the Year – Hardlines (NEW)

Young Property of the Year (NEW)

The 2017 China Licensing Awards winners included Super Wings, Angry Birds, Paul Frank, Barbie, Peppa Pig, SpongeBob, PAW Patrol, Doraemon and Thomas and Friends.

This year the fair will cater to three trending licensing categories by offering specialized zones on the show floor including:

The Film, Television and Entertainment Zone

The Museum, Culture and Art Zone

The Gaming Zone

In addition to the new zones on the show floor, Licensing Expo China will also debut Matchmaking Service, which will help connect licensees and licensors at the event. Other additions include the China Licensing Conference, which is a program of licensing seminars that will discuss industry trends, and provide insights on how to grow a licensing businesses throughout the three day show.

Licensing Expo China 2018 will take place July 25-27, 2018 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. Learn more about the annual event visit:

licensingexpochina.com.

To register for Licensing Expo China, please visit:

onlinereg.ubmasia.com/Registration

