2018 Chiral Technology Global Strategic Business Report (2015-2022) - Emerging Regions to Drive Demand for Chiral Chromatography Columns

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide market in US$ Thousand by the following Products, and End Use markets:

Products - Intermediates, Analytical, and Others

End Use markets - Pharmaceuticals, and Agrochemicals

The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Albemarle Corporation ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Cambrex Corporation ( USA )

) Chiral Quest (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Daicel Corporation ( Japan )

) Chiral Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Johnson Matthey Fine Chemicals (UK)

Phenomenex, Inc. ( USA )

) Regis Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Shimadzu Corporation ( Japan )

) Sigma Aldrich Corp. ( USA )

) Solvias AG ( Switzerland )

) Sterling Pharma Solutions Ltd. (UK)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

) YMC America, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Overview

Chiral Technology: An Introductory Prelude

Good Tidings for Chiral Technology

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Chiral Intermediates Garner a Larger Pie

Pharmaceuticals: The Largest End-Use Application Domain

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

American Enterprises Dominate the Market

European Entities Vie to Extend their Share

Asian Players Seek Global Audience

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals Involving Chiral Technology Vendors Finalized in the Recent Past



2. Market Trends, Drivers & Issues

Chiral Technology Plays Pivotal Role in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Demand for Chiral-based Therapeutic Drugs Augments Growth

New Legislations Push Chiral Technology Demand

Single Enantiomer Drugs Gain Prominence

Increasing Reliance on Generic Approaches

Organizations Extend Approaches

Pharma Companies' Association with Universities

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Underpins Present & Future Growth

Chiral Separation Registers Impressive Growth

Soaring Demand for Chiral Separation Columns

Chiral Chromatography Continues to Gain Momentum

SFC Holds Tremendous Potential

Emerging Regions to Drive Demand for Chiral Chromatography Columns

Advancements and Challenges Related to Chiral Separation

Chiral Analysis Evoles into a Critical Step for Pharmaceutical Industry

Biocatalysis Witnesses Increasing Significance in Development through Production of Novel Compounds

Increasing Significance of Biocatalysis

Predominant Use of Polysaccharides Derivatives as CSPs

Automation: Introduction of Instruments Supporting Chiral Processes, a Growing Trend

Access to Extensive Range of Enzymes Drive Biocatalyst Use for API Synthesis

Sustainable Chiral Chemistry

Progress in Molecular Engineering

Availability to Wide Range of Enzymes

Focus on Synthetic Biology

Chemo-Catalysis to Retain Significance

Cascade Organocatalysis

Issues & Challenges

Key Concerns Hindering Growth of Chiral Technology

Limitations of Chiral Separation Methods



3. Technological Advancements

Researchers Explore Methods to Achieve Large-Scale Synthesis of Single-Structure SWCNTs

CHAIN Biotechnology Concludes Ambitious Research Project

Researchers Add Chiral Organocatalyst to Activate C-C Single Bond

Researchers Focus on New Technique for Chiral Separation

Chiral Phosphines to Aid Synthesis of Asymmetric Reactions

Role of Molecular Propeller Effect in Chiral Separation/Analysis

Researchers Develop HPLC Technique for Direct Enantioseparation of -Blockers



4. Chiral Technology - An Overview

An Insight into Chiral Technology

Techniques Used for Achieving Single-Isomers

Importance and Advancements

Chiral Technology - A Historical Perspective

Definitions

Chiral Technology Enabling Products

Chiral Intermediates

Analytical Products

Other Products

Chiral Technology End-Use Markets

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Functioning of Chiral Molecules

Chiral Preparation Process

Traditional Methods

Processes

Market Drivers

Inhibitor

Biological Methods

Processes

Market Drivers

Inhibitor

Asymmetric Methods

Processes

Market Drivers

Inhibitor

Chiral Separation

Factors Influencing the Efficacy of Chiral Separation

Recent Approaches in Chiral Separation

Alternatives to Standard Methods

Chromatography - The Widely Used Method for Separation

How it Works?

Chiral Mobile Phase Additive (CMPA)

Chiral Stationary Phase (CSP)

List of Select Generic Versions of Derivatized Amylose and Cellulose Phases

Types of CSPs

Macrocyclic Glycoprotein CSPs

Cyclodextrin CSPs

Cyclofructan CSPs

Challenges and Novel Concepts in the Development of Chiral Stationary Phases

Novel Concepts

Bonded and Derivatized 6-carbon or 7-carbon Cyclofructan

Derivatized Spiral Chiral Polymer

Development in Biomedical Analysis

Chiral Recognition

Protein Chiral Stationary Phases

Carbohydrate Columns

Pirkle Columns

Crystallization

Solvent Extraction

Kinetic Resolution

Capillary Electrophoresis

Receptor Based Resolution

Miscellaneous Separative Techniques

Chiral Synthesis



5. Chiral Technology - Development Vis-A-Vis Acquisition

In-House Creation & Development

Acquisition of Technology

Economics of Chiral Technology



6. Chiral Analysis

Chiral Analysis: A Primer

Chiral Analysis Products

Chiral Analytical Chromatography

Chiral Liquid Chromatography

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography - Substitute to LC for Enantiomer Separations

Chiral Gas Chromatography

Chiral Simulated Moving Bed Chromatography

Partition Chromatography

Adsorption Chromatography

Computer Assisted Resolution

Chiral Polarimetry

Other Chiral Analytical Techniques

Calorimetry

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)

Enzymatic Assay

Immunoassay

Isotope Dilution

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

X-Ray Crystallography



7. Application Markets

Pharmaceuticals - The Largest Market

Changing Face of the Pharmaceutical Industry: A Review

Analysis of Chiral Drugs

Select Companies Involved in Chiral Technology Market

Select Single-Enantiomer Drugs Worldwide

Drugs Built on Chiral Technology

Analgesics

Anesthetics

Anti-Infective Products

Cardiovascular System (CVS) Products

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Beta-Blockers

Calcium Channel Blockers

Diuretics

Vasodilators

Central Nervous System (CNS) Agents

Anticonvulsants

Sedatives and Tranquilizers

Stimulants and Antidepressants

Oncogenic (Cancer-Treatment) Products

Biochemicals

Oligonucleotides

Oxyacids

Amino Acids

Alanine Racemase Chiral Analogue: A Breakthrough Chiral Converting Agent

Commercial Development

Scope

Sugars and Other Oligosaccharides

Vitamins

Peptides

Agrochemicals - A Thriving Market

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Other Products

Liquid Crystals

Flavor and Aroma Chemicals



8. Chiral Isomerism

Organic Chemical Isomerism Types

Structural Isomerism

Chain Isomerism

Position Isomerism

Functional Group Isomerism

Stereoisomerism

Dynamic Isomerism (Tautomerism)

Patents



9. Regulatory & Environmental Issues - A Review



10. Product Introductions/Innovations

Phenomenex Releases Zebron GC Columns

Phenomenex Unveils Immobilized Lux Chiral LC-SFC Selector

Solvias Rolls Out Chiral Brnsted Acid Catalysts

Chiral Technologies Unveils Sub-2 m Immobilized CSP

Phenomenex Unveils Lux i-Cellulose-5 Chiral Columns

Chiral Technologies Launches CHIRALPAK IG

Phenomenex Introduces Amylose-1 Chiral Stationary Phase

Regis Technologies Extends Chiral Column Product Line



11. Recent Industry Activity

Cambrex to Expand Charles City Plant

Sterling Pharma Collaborates with Newcastle University

Phenomenex Inaugurates New Facility in Sacramento

Sterling Pharma Commences Operations as Independent CDMO

Sterling Pharma to Expand its Dudley Site

Phenomenex Commences Direct Operations in Switzerland

Chiral Technologies Appoints Biotecnology Latina as Exclusive Distributor

Agilent Technologies Inaugurates New Technology Center in Folsom, California

Cambrex to Acquire PharmaCore

Danaher Acquires Phenomenex

Chiral Technologies Inks Distributor Agreement with Scanco International

Chiral Technologies and GreenCentre Canada Inks Agreement

Chiral Technologies Partners with Strem Chemicals

Jingbo Agrochemical Opens High Chiral Ratio Indoxacarb Technical Manufacturing Plant

Johnson Matthey Divests Alfa Aesar to Thermo Fisher

Johnson Matthey Takes Over Pharmorphix

Merck Snaps Up Sigma-Aldrich



12. Focus on Select Players



13. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 34)



The United States (18)

Japan (3)

Europe (8)



France (1)

(1) Germany (2)

(2) The United Kingdom (2)

(2) Rest of Europe (3)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7t8bgb/2018_chiral?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-chiral-technology-global-strategic-business-report-2015-2022---emerging-regions-to-drive-demand-for-chiral-chromatography-columns-300629573.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

