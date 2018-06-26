2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Named Northwest Green Vehicle of the Year

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid named the overall winner for its combination of fuel-efficiency, ample cabin space, user-friendly amenities and value

Northwest Automotive Press Association members drove 19 vehicles at their annual Drive Revolution green vehicle competition, including battery-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and full hybrids

As the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment, the Pacifica Hybrid has an innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, 33 miles of all-electric range and 566 miles of total range

The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid takes home two titles from the Northwest Automotive Press Association's (NWAPA) 2018 Drive Revolution green vehicle competition, including the Northwest Green Vehicle of the Year and, for the second year in a row, the Northwest Family-sized Plug-in Hybrid of the Year.

"The Pacifica Hybrid's 84 MPGe and 33 miles of all-electric range saves you hundreds in fuel costs each year over the average new minivan or SUV," said Sarah Shelton, Drive Revolution Chair of U.S. News & World Report. "But what's particularly remarkable is that you can achieve this fuel economy while also carrying a family of seven in the front and a suitcase for everyone in the back. This, along with a notable amount of standard equipment, makes the Pacifica Hybrid a truly family-friendly vehicle."

NWAPA members gathered at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site to drive 19 vehicles, including battery-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and full hybrids. After a full day of testing through the streets of Vancouver, Washington, NWAPA journalists named the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid as the Northwest Green Vehicle of the Year. The Pacifica Hybrid, which also won the award as the Best Family-sized Plug-in Hybrid by a landslide, was named the overall winner for its combination of fuel-efficiency, ample cabin space, user-friendly amenities and value.

As the original creator of the minivan 35 years ago, FCA US LLC continues to transform the segment with firsts, notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment, including the industry's first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

The Chrysler Pacifica – the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, 33 miles of all-electric range and 566 miles of total range. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.

About the Northwest Automotive Press Association:

NWAPA is a professional organization of automotive journalists and media members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and Southwest Canada. Founded in 1991, NWAPA includes 54 voting members representing more than 700 newspapers, magazines, radio stations, media groups and the internet. Non-voting NWAPA members include representatives from automotive manufacturers and related industry professionals.

About Drive Revolution

For the past six years, the automotive media professionals of the Northwest Automotive Press Association have produced Drive Revolution to test and evaluate the growing number of electrified vehicles available to Northwest buyers. Oregon and Washington are at the epicenter of this seismic shift in vehicle propulsion, and Drive Revolution offers NWAPA members the opportunity to see and drive leading edge alternative-fuel vehicles back-to-back in a consistent testing environment.

About Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology all at an extraordinary value since the company was founded in 1925.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 MPGe in electric-only mode, 33 miles of all-electric range and 566 miles of total range. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value.

Beyond just exceptionally designed vehicles, the Chrysler brand has incorporated class-leading, high-tech features into its products, including the Uconnect 4 system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Uconnect Theater with available streaming, the plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Pacifica Hybrid, the industry-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system on the Pacifica, and the segment's most advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system available on all Chrysler 300 V-6 models, as well as the most powerful V-8 in its class with the 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engine.

