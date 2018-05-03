2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Wins Top Honors from Automotive Science Group

Pacifica Hybrid continues to lead the minivan segment, earning All-around Performance honors from Automotive Science Group for the second consecutive year

Pacifica Hybrid earned a class-leading environmental performance rating, outperforming the average vehicle in its segment by 34 percent

As the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid has an innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range

Announced today, the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the winner of the Best Environmental Performance and Best All-around Performance awards from the Automotive Science Group (ASG) in their 2018 Automotive Performance Index™ (API) study.

"With 84 MPGe, the Pacifica Hybrid reveals new possibilities for fuel economy gains and emission reductions, earning the Pacifica Hybrid ASG's coveted Best Environmental Performance award," said Colby Self, Managing Director of ASG. "The Pacifica Hybrid, with its 33-mile all-electric driving range, leverages the increasingly cleaner U.S. power grid as a fuel source to significantly improve the environmental benefits of the PHEV powertrain in 2018, and across future years."



The Pacifica Hybrid earned a class-leading environmental performance rating in ASG's Study, outperforming the average vehicle in its segment by 34 percent, thereby producing 34 percent less CO2-e emissions over the first 6.5 years in its life cycle. When looking at all 823 minivans, crossovers and SUVs assessed in ASG's 2018 Study, the Pacifica Hybrid maintained a 24 percent smaller carbon footprint than the average large vehicle available to North American consumers in 2018.



ASG's annual study found the Pacifica Hybrid to offer the best all-around value and performance in its class for the second consecutive year, earning ASG's most privileged distinction as the Best All-around Performance award winner in its class. To this end, the Pacifica Hybrid establishes a new benchmark for performance and value, earning ASG's distinguished honors in 2018.



ASG's environmental performance analysis is a comprehensive data-driven life-cycle assessment, analyzing environmental factors from raw material extraction and vehicle production through each vehicles' operational life. Using a unique combination of vehicle data inputs that include conventional specifications, as well as environmental, social and economic performance indicators, the 2018 API assessed 823 crossover/SUVs by analyzing the natural capital, the social and human capital, and the economic efficiencies embodied within each vehicle to derive their real market value relative to other competitive offerings.

About Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid

As the original creator of the minivan 35 years ago, FCA US LLC continues to transform the segment with firsts, notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment, including the industry's first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.



The Chrysler Pacifica – the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.



The Chrysler Pacifica lineup is expanding for 2018 with the addition of the S Appearance Package, which offers a customized, athletic look featuring black accents inside and out. The Chrysler Pacifica also receives additional updates for the 2018 model year, including standard SafetyTec across all gas and hybrid models, and upgraded Uconnect 4 systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

About Automotive Science Group

The Automotive Science Group (ASG) is a research group founded by Eco-innovations, LLC, an environmental policy consultancy established in 2007. ASG is changing the way we define value in today's automotive marketplace by providing life-cycle data-driven findings that help consumers make purchasing decisions that are ecologically sustainable, socially equitable and economically viable.

About Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology all at an extraordinary value since the company was founded in 1925.



For 2018, the Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 MPGe in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range. The 2018 Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value.



Beyond just exceptionally designed vehicles, the Chrysler brand has incorporated class-leading, high-tech features into its products, including the plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Pacifica Hybrid, the industry-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system on the Chrysler Pacifica, and the Chrysler 300's Uconnect 4 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with improved features and an award-winning interface.

