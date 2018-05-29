2018 class of physician scientists graduate from Feinstein Institute's Elmezzi School

"The Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine transforms physicians into scientists who cure disease," said Annette T. Lee, PhD, dean of the Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine. "Our two most recent graduates personify this mission through their research in inflammation and bone cancer and the promise of discovering new treatments for these conditions."

The Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine is a PhD program for physicians who wish to pursue careers in biomedical research. During their training, Elmezzi students conduct research in Feinstein Institute laboratories to advance biomedical knowledge, pursue new therapeutic approaches and diagnostic tools. During commencement exercises, students who completed their dissertation studies were granted the degree of Doctor of Philosophy, Molecular Medicine. This year, two graduate students received their degrees:

Caroline Maloney , MD, PhD , for her research repurposing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drug, gefitinib, to prevent metastasis in osteosarcoma, a common form of bone cancer, after surgical removal of the tumor. Her thesis is titled: " The Role of Receptor Interacting Protein Kinase 2 in Macrophage-Promoted Invasion Metastasis in Osteosarcoma ."

Ibrahim Mughrabi , MD, PhD, for his work examining the FDA approved drug galantamine as a method to pharmacologically stimulate the vagus nerve to reduce inflammation. His thesis is titled: "The Suppression by Chronic Pharmacological Vagus Nerve Stimulation: In vitro and In vivo Evaluation of Galantamine in a Model of Auto-inflammation."

Along with celebrating and recognizing this year's graduates, Drs. Bissell and Zador were presented with honorary degrees, Candidate for Degree of Doctor of Science honoris causa. Dr. Bissell studies the role of extracellular matrix (ECM) and microenvironment in regulation of tissue-specific gene expression, in particular in breast cancer, which has changed paradigms. Dr. Zador, studies how brain circuitry gives rise to complex behavior and is developing new methods to determine the complete wiring instructions of the mouse brain at single-neuron resolution using high-throughput DNA sequencing.

To find out more about the Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine and its programs, click here.

About The Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine

Located in Manhasset, NY, The Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine is part of Northwell Health and functions in partnership with The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research. The Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine was established in 1994 and is a PhD program for physicians who wish to pursue careers in biomedical research. The program is an individually tailored program with a strong emphasis on translational research. For more information, visit ElmezziGraduateSchool.org.

About the Feinstein Institute

The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health, the largest healthcare provider in New York. Home to 50 research laboratories and to clinical research throughout dozens of hospitals and outpatient facilities, the Feinstein Institute includes 4,000 researchers and staff who are making breakthroughs in molecular medicine, genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we empower imagination and pioneer discovery, visit FeinsteinInstitute.org.

