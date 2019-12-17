2018 CRA Peer Data Immediately Available in RiskExec

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies (Asurity) announces the successful integration of Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) 2018 Peer CRA files into RiskExec, its comprehensive web-based compliance reporting and analysis platform that automates HMDA, CRA, redlining, and fair lending processes.

On Monday, December 16, the FFIEC made the 2018 Peer Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) file available and by 3:30PM the same day, RiskExec tested, loaded, and published the CRA Peer file for its customers.

"We understand that our clients require accurate and complete data as quickly as possible," says Andy Sandler, Chief Executive Officer of Asurity and a 2019 HousingWire Vanguard recipient. "Getting this data installed and to clients as soon as available is a priority for us."

"This year, the release of the Peer CRA by regulators was slower than usual, especially compared to the other types of data released throughout the year," says Dr. Anurag Agarwal, President and chief architect of RiskExec. "While we cannot predict when we will receive these updates, it is our duty and responsibility to ensure our clients have access to the data as soon as possible."

From goal setting, redlining analysis and interactive mapping, to peer rankings and data visualization, RiskExec provides executive and regulatory reporting for the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA), Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), redlining, and fair lending compliance requirements.

For additional information regarding Asurity and RiskExec, please visit www.asurity.com .

About Asurity

Asurity delivers compliance focused products and solutions to the Financial Services Market. Asurity's offerings include RiskExec, a reporting and analytics platform for HMDA, CRA, redlining, and fair lending, and AsurityDocs, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages. For additional information, please visit www.asurity.com .

