2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies For Diversity To Be Announced At Annual NYC Dinner On May 1

"Events of the past year have demonstrated that decisive ethical leadership is necessary to guide any organization to success," notes Luke Visconti, founder and CEO of DiversityInc. "Successful leaders hold themselves accountable to be culturally competent, a skill that requires constant learning. DiversityInc Top 50 Companies have a metrics-evidenced ability to treat people more fairly than other large companies. They also have a greater-than-average return for their shareholders."

DiversityInc is also pleased to announce that special honors will be presented to Randall L. Stephenson, Chairman, CEO and President of AT&T and Alex Gorsky, Chairman, Board of Directors and CEO of Johnson & Johnson for their exemplary leadership and commitment to making diversity and inclusion a top priority in their respective corporations.

Executives from more than 122 companies, including 22 CEOs and 24 CHROs from 28 industries with an anticipated 1,000 attendees, will be present at DiversityInc's premiere diversity sold-out gathering, with Paul Butler, a former federal prosecutor, legal analyst, and bestselling author as the luncheon keynote speaker and Don Lemon, anchor of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon in conversation with DiversityInc's COO Carolynn Johnson at the awards dinner.

The night will conclude with an after-party and performance by none other than Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

"This year, we saw an increase in the number of technology and pharmaceutical companies, industries that are typically underrepresented, participate in the survey," said Johnson, DiversityInc's COO. "We also have a record number of CEOs and US leads who are expected to attend the event, indicating the importance of diversity and inclusion, as well as the credibility of the Top 50 competition."

DiversityInc is also hosting best-practices learning sessions where top talent development, human resources and diversity and inclusion professionals will share how they prioritize diversity in their respective corporations. Speakers will include thought leaders focused on diversity issues, including Laura Fuentes, SVP, Talent & Rewards at Hilton; Ted Acosta, Americas Vice Chair of Risk Management at EY; Melissa Corwin, Vice President-HR, Diversity & Inclusion, AT&T; Steve Larson, Senior Director of Diversity & Inclusion for TIAA, and many more.

The 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity is made possible thanks to the following sponsors: Abbott | Accenture | ADP | AT&T | BASF | Bayer | Comcast NBCUniversal | Cox Communications | CVS Health | Dell | Express Scripts | EY | General Motors | Hilton | Humana | JC Penney | Johnson & Johnson | Kaiser Permanente | KPMG | Marriott | Mastercard | Monsanto | New York Life | Nielsen | Novartis | PwC | Prudential | Sanofi | Sodexo | Southern Company | Target | Time Warner | TD Bank | The Boeing Company | The Hershey Company | TIAA | Toyota Motor North America | U.S. Bancorp | Volkswagen Group of America | Wells Fargo

