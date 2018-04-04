2018 Dodge Durango SRT Named Crossover of the Year by the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press

Dozens of media from several states evaluated multiple vehicles with Durango SRT earning the title in the Crossover category in its debut Rocky Mountain Automotive Press event

Dodge Durango SRT is America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with its legendary 475-horsepower HEMI® V-8 engine and National Hot Rod Association-certified quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds

Durango SRT outhauls every three-row SUV on the road with best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds

All customers who buy a new Durango SRT will receive one full-day session at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) association's 2018 Crossover of the Year, an honor announced at the Charity Preview Party before the Denver Auto Show on April 3, 2018.



To determine the winners, RMAP members — all automotive journalists in the Rocky Mountain region, including Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah, Wyoming and Montana — evaluated dozens of new or significantly updated vehicles for 2018 to determine which best fit the Rocky Mountain lifestyle. The new Dodge Durango SRT drove home with the honors in the crossover-SUV category.



"The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT made a great impression in its first RMAP event by how well-integrated this high-performance vehicle is for the Rocky Mountain region," said David Muramoto, President-RMAP. "From clean, functional styling to how well the powerful drivetrain and electronic systems work together, the Dodge//SRT team did fine work in impressing RMAP voters."



The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with its 475-horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque stemming from the legendary 392-cubic-inch HEMI® V-8 engine, a National Hot Rod Association-certified quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds and can go 0-60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. Durango SRT also outhauls every three-row SUV on the road with best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds.



Exterior performance features include widebody exterior design and functional SRT hood with center air duct flanked by heat extractors, as well as a new front fascia and lower valence to house new cold-air duct and LED fog lamps. New dual-center stripes are available in five different colors (Bright Blue, Flame Red, Gunmetal Low Gloss, Low Gloss Black and Sterling Silver) to add a sinister factory-custom look.



Named to Wards 10 Best User Experience List for 2017, the Durango SRT offers an array of advanced technology features and comes equipped with a new Uconnect fourth-generation system that includes performance improvements with quicker startup time and enhanced processing power. Durango SRT is available with the class-exclusive 8.4-inch touchscreen, which offers multi-touch gestures, vivid imagery, sharper graphics, new SRT Performance Pages and the ability to support smartphone integrations of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



Durango SRT's performance interior also features standard leather and suede, available high-performance Demonic Red Laguna leather seating and an enhanced SRT Interior Appearance Group that brings authentic carbon fiber upgrades to the cabin.



All customers who buy a new Durango SRT will receive one full-day session at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona.

About Dodge Durango

The Dodge Durango's combination of uncompromised utility, advanced technology, class-leading towing and driving range, confident driving dynamics and aggressive styling make it the Dodge Charger of the SUV segment. For 2018, Dodge builds on Durango's proven performance, utility and comfort with the new SRT model, appearance packages and an available soft-touch hand-wrapped instrument panel. Durango's standard eight-speed automatic transmission is paired with the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine rated at up to 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and best-in-class towing capability of 6,200 pounds, the classic 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engine that produces a best-in-class 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque and class-leading towing capability of 7,400 pounds and, new for 2018, the Durango SRT's proven 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 delivering 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque – from 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.4 seconds, covering the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds as certified by the National Hot Rod Association, all while out-hauling every three-row SUV on the road with a best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds.

About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is FCA North America's mainstream performance brand, and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.



For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the company in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2018, the 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the fastest quarter-mile production car in the world and most powerful muscle car ever, is taking the world by storm, along with the new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV, and the 707-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody. These new SRT ultimate performance models join a brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger, including the 707-horsepower Challenger SRT Hellcat and the Charger SRT Hellcat, the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world.



