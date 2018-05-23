2018 Drug Overview for BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) with Phase II Data & Trials

BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) is a second-generation prodrug that chemically breaks down to produce nitroxyl (HNO) and an inactive byproduct.



HNO is thought to have a dual mode of action, by improving cardiac function and acting as a vasodilator. Additionally, HNO is thought to enhance myocardial function by improving calcium cycling and also myofilament calcium sensitivity. Finally, HNO acts a vasodilator through activation of soluble guanylate cyclase and activation of potassium channels in vascular smooth muscle.



BMS-986231's proposed dual mode of action and good tolerability could be presented as an improvement over currently used phosphodiesterase III inhibitors and Simdax (levosimendan; Orion/Tenax Therapeutics). However, more clinical data are required in order to verify the mechanism and identify any possible safety issues. The potential to act as an inotropic agent and a potent vasodilator could result in significant uptake in a highly genericized acute decompensated heart failure market, but until more is known regarding safety, no clear conclusions can be made regarding this product.



Key Topics Covered



Product Profiles BMS-986231: Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (ADHF)

List of Figures

Figure 1: BMS-986231 for ADHF - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: Drug assessment summary of BMS-986231 for ADHF

Figure 3: Drug assessment summary of BMS-986231 for ADHF



List of Tables

Table 1: BMS-986231 drug profile

Table 2: BMS-986231 Phase II data in ADHF

Table 3: BMS-986231 Phase II trials in ADHF



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4h7v3f/bms986231?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-drug-overview-for-bms-986231-bristol-myers-squibbligand-with-phase-ii-data--trials-300653743.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

