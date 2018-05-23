2018 Drug Overview for BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) with Phase II Data & Trials

News provided by

Research and Markets

16:00 ET

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "BMS-986231" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) is a second-generation prodrug that chemically breaks down to produce nitroxyl (HNO) and an inactive byproduct.

HNO is thought to have a dual mode of action, by improving cardiac function and acting as a vasodilator. Additionally, HNO is thought to enhance myocardial function by improving calcium cycling and also myofilament calcium sensitivity. Finally, HNO acts a vasodilator through activation of soluble guanylate cyclase and activation of potassium channels in vascular smooth muscle.

BMS-986231's proposed dual mode of action and good tolerability could be presented as an improvement over currently used phosphodiesterase III inhibitors and Simdax (levosimendan; Orion/Tenax Therapeutics). However, more clinical data are required in order to verify the mechanism and identify any possible safety issues. The potential to act as an inotropic agent and a potent vasodilator could result in significant uptake in a highly genericized acute decompensated heart failure market, but until more is known regarding safety, no clear conclusions can be made regarding this product.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Product Profiles
  2. BMS-986231: Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (ADHF)

List of Figures
Figure 1: BMS-986231 for ADHF - SWOT analysis
Figure 2: Drug assessment summary of BMS-986231 for ADHF
Figure 3: Drug assessment summary of BMS-986231 for ADHF

List of Tables
Table 1: BMS-986231 drug profile
Table 2: BMS-986231 Phase II data in ADHF
Table 3: BMS-986231 Phase II trials in ADHF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4h7v3f/bms986231?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-drug-overview-for-bms-986231-bristol-myers-squibbligand-with-phase-ii-data--trials-300653743.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

16:30 ET Invega Sustenna/Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson &...

16:15 ET Drug Overview & Outlook for Seroquel/Seroquel XR (AstraZeneca,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

2018 Drug Overview for BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) with Phase II Data & Trials

News provided by

Research and Markets

16:00 ET