2018 Drug Overview for BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) with Phase II Data & Trials

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "BMS-986231" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) is a second-generation prodrug that chemically breaks down to produce nitroxyl (HNO) and an inactive byproduct.
HNO is thought to have a dual mode of action, by improving cardiac function and acting as a vasodilator. Additionally, HNO is thought to enhance myocardial function by improving calcium cycling and also myofilament calcium sensitivity. Finally, HNO acts a vasodilator through activation of soluble guanylate cyclase and activation of potassium channels in vascular smooth muscle.
BMS-986231's proposed dual mode of action and good tolerability could be presented as an improvement over currently used phosphodiesterase III inhibitors and Simdax (levosimendan; Orion/Tenax Therapeutics). However, more clinical data are required in order to verify the mechanism and identify any possible safety issues. The potential to act as an inotropic agent and a potent vasodilator could result in significant uptake in a highly genericized acute decompensated heart failure market, but until more is known regarding safety, no clear conclusions can be made regarding this product.
Key Topics Covered
- Product Profiles
- BMS-986231: Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (ADHF)
List of Figures
Figure 1: BMS-986231 for ADHF - SWOT analysis
Figure 2: Drug assessment summary of BMS-986231 for ADHF
Figure 3: Drug assessment summary of BMS-986231 for ADHF
List of Tables
Table 1: BMS-986231 drug profile
Table 2: BMS-986231 Phase II data in ADHF
Table 3: BMS-986231 Phase II trials in ADHF
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4h7v3f/bms986231?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-drug-overview-for-bms-986231-bristol-myers-squibbligand-with-phase-ii-data--trials-300653743.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article