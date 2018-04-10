The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment for the following assays:

Amphetamines

Antidepressants

Barbiturates

Benzodiazepines

Cannabinoids/Marijuana

Cocaine

LSD

Methadone

Methaqualone

Opiates

Phencyclidine (PCP)

Propoxphene

During the next decade, the abused drug testing market will undergo significant transformation. These changes will be caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition. Some segments will start resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace will create exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, calibrators and others.

This report is a unique study designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities and developed effective strategic responses. The study explores future trends in the U.S., five major European countries and Japan; and provides test volume and sales forecasts by country, market segment and individual assay.

Contains 318 pages and 68 tables

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5373390



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-drugs-of-abuse-testing-market-emerging-opportunities-in-the-us-europe-japan--supplier-shares-and-strategies-country-test-volume-and-sales-segment-forecasts-300627218.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

