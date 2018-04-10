2018 Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: Emerging Opportunities in the US, Europe, Japan--Supplier Shares and Strategies, Country Test Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts

LONDON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5373390
This new 318-page report from VPGMarketResearch.com contains 68 tables and provides analysis of the global drug of abuse testing market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts by country, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.
The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment for the following assays:
Amphetamines
Antidepressants
Barbiturates
Benzodiazepines
Cannabinoids/Marijuana
Cocaine
LSD
Methadone
Methaqualone
Opiates
Phencyclidine (PCP)
Propoxphene
During the next decade, the abused drug testing market will undergo significant transformation. These changes will be caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition. Some segments will start resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace will create exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, calibrators and others.
This report is a unique study designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities and developed effective strategic responses. The study explores future trends in the U.S., five major European countries and Japan; and provides test volume and sales forecasts by country, market segment and individual assay.
