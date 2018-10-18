2018 EO San Francisco University Truly Kaleidoscopic

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), the world's leading peer-to-peer network of successful business owners brings its flagship bi-annual learning event, the EO Global University to San Francisco this week. In collaboration with Singularity University , a global community with a mission to educate, inspire, and empower leaders to apply exponential technologies to help solve humanity's grand challenges, the event runs through four days of learning and breakout sessions with over 550 EO members from 40 countries.

Speaking during the event, Bubu Andres, EO Global Chair said, "Day 1 has been great and the atmosphere here is pretty charged up. EO and Singularity University have similar missions rooted in education, learning, and growth, and the collaboration has resulted in a robust and well-rounded program focusing on the needs of entrepreneurs such as business, leadership, technology, community and health."

David Nilssen, EO Member & Global Events Subcommittee Chair further added, "With members from across the globe in attendance, this University will enjoy significant diversity of viewpoints, strengths and philosophies that shape entrepreneurs."

Talking about the EO San Francisco chapter, Michael Birdsall, EO Member & Growth Director, said, "San Francisco has historically drawn opportunists and it's no surprise now that it's a hotbed for entrepreneurs too. We have close to 90 members in our local chapter here and we're proud to be hosting peers from across the world for this University."

EO Global University is one of EO's highly anticipated events that takes place in different cities across the world. Through a combination of learning days and social experiences unique to the host country, it provides a truly global learning experience and an opportunity to interact with and learn from leading business and life-coaching experts. For more information, visit 2018 EO San Francisco University . To learn more about EO, please visit: www.eonetwork.org

About Entrepreneurs' Organization

Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a global, peer-to-peer network of more than 13,000+ influential business owners with 181 chapters in 57 countries. Founded in 1987, EO is the catalyst that enables leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, leading to greater success in business and beyond.

ABOUT SINGULARITY UNIVERSITY

Singularity University (SU) is a global learning and innovation community using exponential technologies to tackle the world's biggest challenges and build a better future for all. SU's collaborative platform empowers individuals and organizations across the globe to learn, connect, and innovate breakthrough solutions using accelerating technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital biology. A certified benefit corporation headquartered at NASA Research Park in Silicon Valley, SU was founded in 2008 by renowned innovators Ray Kurzweil and Peter H. Diamandis with program funding from leading organizations including Google, Deloitte, and UNICEF. To learn more, visit SU.org , read the SU Blog , join us on Facebook , follow us on Twitter @SingularityU , and download the SU App .

