2018 FIBRA Prologis Annual Report

Operational Excellence

2018 was a year of operational accomplishments that prove our approach and strategy are working. At year-end, FIBRA Prologis had 200 facilities totaling approximately 36 million square feet. Our well-located portfolio comprises state-of-the-art buildings, most of which were developed by our sponsor, Prologis. At the end of 2018, occupancy was 97.4 percent—the fourth straight year above 95 percent.

ESG: Woven into our Business

Environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance (ESG) are key tenets of FIBRA Prologis' business practices. Focusing on ESG strengthens our relationships with customers, investors, employees and the communities in which we do business.

Looking Ahead

Our outlook is positive. While we have not seen any evidence of a slowdown from our customers in these uncertain times, we take a conservative, though optimistic, perspective. We expect market rents to continue to rise in 2019 amid a strong operating environment, driving growth in our cash flow. We continue to maintain a strategic and cautious approach to new acquisitions. We will assess the financial environment for new opportunities. FIBRA Prologis has the exclusive right to acquire properties from the Prologis development pipeline, which contains approximately 4.3 million square feet of logistics property.

