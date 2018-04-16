2018 Ford Expedition Takes the Crown in Cars.com's First Full-Size SUV Challenge

CHICAGO, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com™ (NYSE: CARS) has named the 2018 Ford Expedition the "Best Full-Size SUV of 2018" following extensive testing in the Full-Size SUV Challenge, which put four of the most popular vehicles in the segment against each other in a series of intensive head-to-head testing. This is the first time the publisher has tested the full-size SUV category, which included the following Challenge competitors: Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia.

"The Ford Expedition was our runaway Challenge winner with superior towing capabilities combined with incredible roominess and impressive technology. It was also plain fun to drive," said Jennifer Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief. "The SUVs we tested are all quite large, so interior roominess is not often an issue, but the Expedition really blew our judges away with third-row room and easy access for full-sized adults."

The full-size SUVs tested, resulted in the following ranking:

Ford Expedition Nissan Armada Chevrolet Tahoe Toyota Sequoia

"With gas prices remaining low and consumers continuing to move away from sedans and flock to SUVs of all sizes, it was important that we broaden the range of vehicles we test," said Newman. "In the past, we've focused much of our effort into testing smaller SUVs like compacts, three-rows and more. For this Challenge, we wanted to tackle SUVs that can tow and haul much heavier loads and handle off-road terrain while seating up to nine passengers."

In addition to towing capability and comfort level in the first, second and third rows, each of the SUVs were judged on interior quality, visibility, noise, cargo storage, powertrain, braking, ride quality, multimedia and whether they are worth the money. The SUVs were tested on a total of 13 factors that also considered things like advanced safety features and individual grades in the Cars.com Car Seat Check, which gauges the accommodation of various child-safety seats. All competitors were tested with a towing package equipped.

For more information, including scoring details, photos and videos from the Cars.com Full-Size SUV Challenge, visit www.cars.com/news.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-ford-expedition-takes-the-crown-in-carscoms-first-full-size-suv-challenge-300630341.html

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.

