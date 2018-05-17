2018 Gerald Loeb Awards Finalists, Career Achievement Honorees and Date of Awards Banquet in New York City Announced by UCLA Anderson

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Judy D. Olian, chairman of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation Inc. and dean of UCLA Anderson School of Management, has announced the finalists of the 2018 Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. She also announced the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Lawrence Minard Editor Award.
The 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Joann S. Lublin, former management news editor at The Wall Street Journal. Lublin began her nearly 47-year career at the Journal, and worked in bureaus across the U.S., where her beats included labor issues, housing and urban affairs. She served as the Journal's deputy bureau chief in London before transferring to New York, creating the "Managing Your Career" column and sharing a Pulitzer Prize. Her coverage of corporate governance, executive pay, management recruiting and succession appeared on the Journal's front page and Business & Tech section. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual whose career exemplifies the consistent, superior insight and professional skills necessary to further the understanding of business, financial and economic issues.
John Hillkirk, senior enterprise editor at Kaiser Health News, will receive the 2018 Lawrence Minard Editor Award. Hillkirk was formerly a reporter and editor at USA Today. During his 33-year career, he led the newspaper's Investigations team to numerous awards and nominations. The Minard Editor Award was named in memory of Lawrence "Laury" Minard, founding editor of Forbes Global and a former final judge for the Loeb Awards. This award honors excellence in business, financial and economic journalism editing, and recognizes an editor whose work does not often receive public recognition.
The 2018 Gerald Loeb Awards banquet and celebration will be held on Monday, June 25, 2018, at Capitale in New York City. Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's Power Lunch, will be the host of this year's show. Additional presenters from television news will be announced in coming weeks via @LoebAwards on Twitter. This event is attended by many of the country's most influential journalists, editors, publishers, producers, and media personalities. The official invitation for the 2018 Gerald Loeb Awards – with ticket, table, sponsorship and advertising information – can be viewed at http://www.theloebawards.com.
Lublin and Hillkirk will receive their career achievement awards at the banquet and this year's winners in the 12 competition categories, which represent the nation's highest honors in business journalism, will also be announced.
The following 2018 #LoebAwards finalists were chosen from more than 470 entries submitted by local, regional and national outlets:
Audio Category Finalists
- Rachel Estabrook, Nathaniel Minor, and Ben Markus for "The Taxman" – Colorado Public Radio
- Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue, Alex Lawson, Steven Trader, and Kelley Marcano for "Law360's Pro Say Podcast" – Law360
- David Brancaccio, Katie Long, Nicole Childers, Ben Tolliday, Daniel Ramirez, and Paulina Velasco for "Robot-Proof Jobs" – Marketplace
- Laura Sullivan, Meg Anderson, Rick Young, Emma Schwartz, and Fritz Kramer for "The Housing Fix" – NPR and FRONTLINE
Beat Reporting Category Finalists
- Liz Kowalczyk for "Pushing for Profit, Failing at Care" – The Boston Globe
- Oscar Williams-Grut for "Exposing Crypto 'Pump-and-Dumps'" – Business Insider
- Julia Angwin, Jeff Larson, Ariana Tobin, Madeleine Varner, Noam Scheiber, and Hannes Grassegger for "Automating Hate" – ProPublica
- Rebecca Robbins for "Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong's Business Empire" - STAT
Breaking News Category Finalists
- Paresh Dave, David Pierson, Joe Fox, and Ben Muessig for "Snap Inc.'s IPO" – Los Angeles Times
- Mike Isaac, Farhad Manjoo, Kevin Roose, and Ashwin Seshagiri for "Ouster at Uber" – The New York Times
- Joel Schectman, Dustin Volz, and Jack Stubbs for "Source Code" – Reuters
- Dana Mattioli, Anna Wilde Matthews, Sharon Terlep, Charley Grant, and Laura Stevens for "The CVS-Aetna Deal" – The Wall Street Journal
- Damian Paletta, Heather Long, Philip Rucker, Jeff Stein, Mike DeBonis, and Erica Werner for "The GOP Tax Bill" – The Washington Post
Commentary Category Finalists
- Shirley Leung for "Portfolio: Shirley Leung" – The Boston Globe
- Ed Silverman for "The Pharmalot View" – STAT
- Andy Kessler for "Andy Kessler's Portfolio" – The Wall Street Journal
- Catherine Rampell for "Inside the GOP's Economic Policy Agenda" – The Washington Post
Explanatory Category Finalists
- Neil Irwin for "Corporate Strategy and the Economy" – The New York Times
- Robert Smith, Stacey Vanek Smith, Elizabeth Kulas, Bryant Urstadt, and Alex Goldmark for "Planet Money Goes to Space" – NPR's Planet Money
- Marshall Allen for "Wasted Medicine" – ProPublica
- Brian Grow, John Shiffman, Blake Morrison, Elizabeth Culliford, Reade Levinson, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, Zach Goelman, and Mike Wood for "The Body Trade" – Reuters
Feature Category Finalists
- Bianca Bosker for "The Mayo Mogul" – The Atlantic
- David Segal, Michael Corkery, and Jessica Silver-Greenberg for "Addiction Inc." – The New York Times
- Patrick Radden Keefe for "Trump's Favorite Tycoon: The Washington Misadventures of Carl Icahn" – The New Yorker
- Tony Bartelme for "Stickin' With the Pig: A Tale of Loyalty and Loss" – The Post and Courier
Images/Graphics/Interactives Category Finalists
- Eric Roston and Blacki Migliozzi for "How a Melting Arctic Changes Everything" – Bloomberg News
- Robin Kwong, David Blood, Leslie Hook, Joanna Kao, Nicolai Knoll, and Callum Locke for "The Uber Game" – Financial Times
- Paradise Papers Reporting Team for "Paradise Papers: Visualizing Stories of Financial Secrecy" – International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
- Quoctrung Bui, Conor Dougherty, Adam Pearce, Alyssa Schukar, Emily Badger, and Susan Chira for "'Visual First' Projects" – The New York Times
- Christine Chan, Matthew Weber, and the Reuters team for "The Trump Effect Graphics" – Reuters
International Category Finalists
- Eric Talmadge, Tim Sullivan, Hyung-jin Kim, Martha Mendoza, Han Guan Ng, and Jung-yoon Kim for "Republic of Kim" – The Associated Press
- Paradise Papers Reporting Team for "Paradise Papers: Secrets of the Global Elite" – International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, The New York Times and The Guardian US
- Matt Richtel, Andrew Jacobs, Dionne Searcey, Thomas Fuller, and Anahad O'Connor for "Planet Fat" – The New York Times
- Josh Chin, Liza Lin, Eva Dou, Clément Bürge, Wenxin Fan, Natasha Khan, Dan Strumpf, Natasha Khan, Charles Rollet, Jeremy Page, Elliot Bentley, Jenny O'Grady, Tyler Paige, and Giulia Marchi for "China's Surveillance State" – The Wall Street Journal
Investigative Category Finalists
- Leslie Picker, Scott Zamost, Dawn Giel, Chris Mulligan, and Jackie Dessel for "Broken Bonds" – CNBC
- Emily Steel, Michael S. Schmidt, Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, Susan Chira, and Catrin Einhorn for "Culture of Harassment" – The New York Times
- Jason Szep, Peter Eisler, Tim Reid, Lisa Girion, and Grant Smith for "Shock Tactics" – Reuters
- Mike Baker and Justin Mayo for "Quantity of Care" – The Seattle Times
- Brett Murphy for "Rigged: Forced Into Debt. Worked Past Exhaustion. Left With Nothing." – USA TODAY Network
Local Category Finalists
- Jessica Boehm and Catherine Reagor for "HOA Foreclosures" – The Arizona Republic
- Jason Grotto, Sandhya Kambhampati, and Hal Dardick for "The Tax Divide" – Chicago Tribune & ProPublica Illinois
- Raquel Rutledge, Rick Barrett, and John Diedrich for "Burned Investigation" – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Dan Egan for "Oil and Water" – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Personal Finance Category Finalists
- Paul Kiel and Hannah Fresques for "Too Broke for Bankruptcy" – ProPublica
- Susie Cagle for "Would You Take Out a Loan for a Pair of Jeans?" – Racked
- Ron Lieber for "The Equifax Breach" – The New York Times
- Stacy Cowley, Jessica Silver-Greenberg, and Natalie Kitroeff for "Student Debt" – The New York Times
Video Category Finalists
- Bill Whitaker, Ira Rosen, Sam Hornblower, and Robert Zimet for "60 Minutes and the Washington Post: The Whistleblower" – CBS News 60 Minutes
- Emily Rand, Vladimir Duthiers, Jim Axelrod, Len Tepper, Rayner Ramirez, and Mosheh Oinounou for "CBS News: Made in America*" – CBS News
- Chris Buck, Kyra Darnton, Solana Pyle, Laurence B. Chollet, Karen M. Sughrue, Erik German, Maria Villaseñor, Noah Madoff, and Jeff Bernier for "Future of Money" – Retro Report & Quartz
- Shawn Killebrew, Suroosh Alvi, and Andrea Blake for "The Future of Firearms" – VICE on HBO
The Gerald Loeb Awards were established in 1957 by the late Gerald Loeb, a founding partner of E.F. Hutton. Loeb created the awards to encourage and support reporting on business and finance that would inform and protect the private investor and the general public. Journalists and media outlets nationwide submit entries to compete for the Loeb Awards, the most prestigious honor in business journalism.
In 1973, Loeb appointed UCLA Anderson the steward of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation. The Dean of UCLA Anderson chairs the award's final judging committee of leading journalists, news executives and academics. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates primarily from sponsorship and private support. For more information about The Gerald Loeb Awards, please visit http://www.anderson.ucla.edu/gerald-loeb-awards, email loeb@anderson.ucla.edu or call (310) 825-4478.
About Gerald Loeb
Gerald Martin Loeb was born in 1899 in San Francisco, California. He began his career in 1921, in the bond department of a securities firm. He moved to New York City in 1924 to help establish E.F. Hutton and eventually ascended to vice-chairman of the board. During Gerald Loeb's career, he was a favorite of business and financial journalists for his willingness to be interviewed and was described as "probably the most quoted man on Wall Street" (Forbes Magazine 1955). He was also an author of two investment strategy books, a guest columnist for Forbes Magazine and widely considered a Wall Street icon. In 1957, he established the G. and R. Loeb Foundation (under the stewardship of the University of Connecticut) to present The Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. In 1973, Mr. Loeb transferred the stewardship of the awards to UCLA Anderson School of Management under the deanship of Harold Williams.
About UCLA Anderson School of Management
UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA for Asia Pacific, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.
