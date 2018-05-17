2018 Gerald Loeb Awards Finalists, Career Achievement Honorees and Date of Awards Banquet in New York City Announced by UCLA Anderson

The 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Joann S. Lublin, former management news editor at The Wall Street Journal. Lublin began her nearly 47-year career at the Journal, and worked in bureaus across the U.S., where her beats included labor issues, housing and urban affairs. She served as the Journal's deputy bureau chief in London before transferring to New York, creating the "Managing Your Career" column and sharing a Pulitzer Prize. Her coverage of corporate governance, executive pay, management recruiting and succession appeared on the Journal's front page and Business & Tech section. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual whose career exemplifies the consistent, superior insight and professional skills necessary to further the understanding of business, financial and economic issues.

John Hillkirk, senior enterprise editor at Kaiser Health News, will receive the 2018 Lawrence Minard Editor Award. Hillkirk was formerly a reporter and editor at USA Today. During his 33-year career, he led the newspaper's Investigations team to numerous awards and nominations. The Minard Editor Award was named in memory of Lawrence "Laury" Minard, founding editor of Forbes Global and a former final judge for the Loeb Awards. This award honors excellence in business, financial and economic journalism editing, and recognizes an editor whose work does not often receive public recognition.

The 2018 Gerald Loeb Awards banquet and celebration will be held on Monday, June 25, 2018, at Capitale in New York City. Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's Power Lunch, will be the host of this year's show. Additional presenters from television news will be announced in coming weeks via @LoebAwards on Twitter. This event is attended by many of the country's most influential journalists, editors, publishers, producers, and media personalities. The official invitation for the 2018 Gerald Loeb Awards – with ticket, table, sponsorship and advertising information – can be viewed at http://www.theloebawards.com.

Lublin and Hillkirk will receive their career achievement awards at the banquet and this year's winners in the 12 competition categories, which represent the nation's highest honors in business journalism, will also be announced.

The following 2018 #LoebAwards finalists were chosen from more than 470 entries submitted by local, regional and national outlets:

Audio Category Finalists

Rachel Estabrook , Nathaniel Minor , and Ben Markus for "The Taxman" – Colorado Public Radio

, , and for "The Taxman" – Amber McKinney , Bill Donahue , Alex Lawson , Steven Trader , and Kelley Marcano for "Law360's Pro Say Podcast" – Law360

, , , , and for "Law360's Pro Say Podcast" – David Brancaccio , Katie Long , Nicole Childers , Ben Tolliday , Daniel Ramirez , and Paulina Velasco for "Robot-Proof Jobs" – Marketplace

, , , , , and for "Robot-Proof Jobs" – Laura Sullivan , Meg Anderson , Rick Young , Emma Schwartz , and Fritz Kramer for "The Housing Fix" – NPR and FRONTLINE

Beat Reporting Category Finalists

Liz Kowalczyk for "Pushing for Profit, Failing at Care" – The Boston Globe

for "Pushing for Profit, Failing at Care" – Oscar Williams-Grut for "Exposing Crypto 'Pump-and-Dumps'" – Business Insider

for "Exposing Crypto 'Pump-and-Dumps'" Julia Angwin , Jeff Larson , Ariana Tobin , Madeleine Varner , Noam Scheiber , and Hannes Grassegger for "Automating Hate" – ProPublica

, , , , , and Hannes Grassegger for "Automating Hate" – Rebecca Robbins for "Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong's Business Empire" - STAT

Breaking News Category Finalists

Paresh Dave , David Pierson , Joe Fox , and Ben Muessig for "Snap Inc.'s IPO" – Los Angeles Times

, , , and for "Snap Inc.'s IPO" – Mike Isaac , Farhad Manjoo , Kevin Roose , and Ashwin Seshagiri for "Ouster at Uber" – The New York Times

, , , and for "Ouster at Uber" – Joel Schectman , Dustin Volz , and Jack Stubbs for "Source Code" – Reuters

, , and for "Source Code" – Dana Mattioli , Anna Wilde Matthews , Sharon Terlep , Charley Grant , and Laura Stevens for "The CVS-Aetna Deal" – The Wall Street Journal

, , , , and for "The CVS-Aetna Deal" – Damian Paletta , Heather Long , Philip Rucker , Jeff Stein , Mike DeBonis , and Erica Werner for "The GOP Tax Bill" – The Washington Post

Commentary Category Finalists

Shirley Leung for "Portfolio: Shirley Leung " – The Boston Globe

for "Portfolio: " – Ed Silverman for "The Pharmalot View" – STAT

for "The Pharmalot View" – Andy Kessler for " Andy Kessler's Portfolio" – The Wall Street Journal

for " Portfolio" – Catherine Rampell for "Inside the GOP's Economic Policy Agenda" – The Washington Post

Explanatory Category Finalists

Neil Irwin for "Corporate Strategy and the Economy" – The New York Times

for "Corporate Strategy and the Economy" – Robert Smith , Stacey Vanek Smith , Elizabeth Kulas , Bryant Urstadt , and Alex Goldmark for "Planet Money Goes to Space" – NPR's Planet Money

, , , , and Alex Goldmark for "Planet Money Goes to Space" – Marshall Allen for "Wasted Medicine" – ProPublica

for "Wasted Medicine" – Brian Grow , John Shiffman , Blake Morrison , Elizabeth Culliford , Reade Levinson , Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs , Zach Goelman , and Mike Wood for "The Body Trade" – Reuters

Feature Category Finalists

Bianca Bosker for "The Mayo Mogul" – The Atlantic

for "The Mayo Mogul" – David Segal , Michael Corkery , and Jessica Silver-Greenberg for "Addiction Inc." – The New York Times

, , and for "Addiction Inc." – Patrick Radden Keefe for "Trump's Favorite Tycoon: The Washington Misadventures of Carl Icahn " – The New Yorker

for "Trump's Favorite Tycoon: The Washington Misadventures of " – Tony Bartelme for "Stickin' With the Pig: A Tale of Loyalty and Loss" – The Post and Courier

Images/Graphics/Interactives Category Finalists

Eric Roston and Blacki Migliozzi for "How a Melting Arctic Changes Everything" – Bloomberg News

and Blacki Migliozzi for "How a Melting Arctic Changes Everything" – Robin Kwong , David Blood , Leslie Hook , Joanna Kao , Nicolai Knoll , and Callum Locke for "The Uber Game" – Financial Times

, , , , , and for "The Uber Game" – Paradise Papers Reporting Team for "Paradise Papers: Visualizing Stories of Financial Secrecy" – International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Quoctrung Bui, Conor Dougherty , Adam Pearce , Alyssa Schukar , Emily Badger , and Susan Chira for "'Visual First' Projects" – The New York Times

, , , , and for "'Visual First' Projects" – Christine Chan , Matthew Weber , and the Reuters team for "The Trump Effect Graphics" – Reuters

International Category Finalists

Eric Talmadge , Tim Sullivan , Hyung-jin Kim, Martha Mendoza , Han Guan Ng , and Jung-yoon Kim for "Republic of Kim" – The Associated Press

, , Hyung-jin Kim, , , and Jung-yoon Kim for "Republic of Kim" – Paradise Papers Reporting Team for "Paradise Papers: Secrets of the Global Elite" – International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, The New York Times and The Guardian US

Matt Richtel , Andrew Jacobs , Dionne Searcey , Thomas Fuller , and Anahad O'Connor for "Planet Fat" – The New York Times

, , , , and Anahad O'Connor for "Planet Fat" – Josh Chin , Liza Lin , Eva Dou , Clément Bürge, Wenxin Fan , Natasha Khan , Dan Strumpf , Natasha Khan , Charles Rollet , Jeremy Page , Elliot Bentley , Jenny O'Grady , Tyler Paige , and Giulia Marchi for " China's Surveillance State" – The Wall Street Journal

Investigative Category Finalists

Leslie Picker , Scott Zamost , Dawn Giel , Chris Mulligan , and Jackie Dessel for "Broken Bonds" – CNBC

, , , , and for "Broken Bonds" – Emily Steel , Michael S. Schmidt , Jodi Kantor , Megan Twohey , Susan Chira , and Catrin Einhorn for "Culture of Harassment" – The New York Times

, , , , , and for "Culture of Harassment" – Jason Szep , Peter Eisler , Tim Reid , Lisa Girion , and Grant Smith for "Shock Tactics" – Reuters

, , , , and for "Shock Tactics" – Mike Baker and Justin Mayo for "Quantity of Care" – The Seattle Times

and for "Quantity of Care" – Brett Murphy for "Rigged: Forced Into Debt. Worked Past Exhaustion. Left With Nothing." – USA TODAY Network

Local Category Finalists

Jessica Boehm and Catherine Reagor for "HOA Foreclosures" – The Arizona Republic

and for "HOA Foreclosures" – Jason Grotto, Sandhya Kambhampati , and Hal Dardick for "The Tax Divide" – Chicago Tribune & ProPublica Illinois

, and for "The Tax Divide" – Raquel Rutledge , Rick Barrett , and John Diedrich for "Burned Investigation" – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

, , and for "Burned Investigation" – Dan Egan for "Oil and Water" – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Personal Finance Category Finalists

Paul Kiel and Hannah Fresques for "Too Broke for Bankruptcy" – ProPublica

and for "Too Broke for Bankruptcy" – Susie Cagle for "Would You Take Out a Loan for a Pair of Jeans?" – Racked

for "Would You Take Out a Loan for a Pair of Jeans?" – Ron Lieber for "The Equifax Breach" – The New York Times

for "The Equifax Breach" – Stacy Cowley , Jessica Silver-Greenberg , and Natalie Kitroeff for "Student Debt" – The New York Times

Video Category Finalists

Bill Whitaker , Ira Rosen , Sam Hornblower, and Robert Zimet for "60 Minutes and the Washington Post: The Whistleblower" – CBS News 60 Minutes

, , Sam Hornblower, and for "60 Minutes and the Washington Post: The Whistleblower" – Emily Rand , Vladimir Duthiers , Jim Axelrod , Len Tepper , Rayner Ramirez , and Mosheh Oinounou for "CBS News: Made in America*" – CBS News

, , , , , and for "CBS News: Made in America*" – Chris Buck , Kyra Darnton , Solana Pyle , Laurence B. Chollet , Karen M. Sughrue , Erik German , Maria Villaseñor, Noah Madoff , and Jeff Bernier for "Future of Money" – Retro Report & Quartz

, , , , , , Maria Villaseñor, , and for "Future of Money" – Shawn Killebrew , Suroosh Alvi , and Andrea Blake for "The Future of Firearms" – VICE on HBO

The Gerald Loeb Awards were established in 1957 by the late Gerald Loeb, a founding partner of E.F. Hutton. Loeb created the awards to encourage and support reporting on business and finance that would inform and protect the private investor and the general public. Journalists and media outlets nationwide submit entries to compete for the Loeb Awards, the most prestigious honor in business journalism.

In 1973, Loeb appointed UCLA Anderson the steward of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation. The Dean of UCLA Anderson chairs the award's final judging committee of leading journalists, news executives and academics. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates primarily from sponsorship and private support. For more information about The Gerald Loeb Awards, please visit http://www.anderson.ucla.edu/gerald-loeb-awards, email loeb@anderson.ucla.edu or call (310) 825-4478.

About Gerald Loeb

Gerald Martin Loeb was born in 1899 in San Francisco, California. He began his career in 1921, in the bond department of a securities firm. He moved to New York City in 1924 to help establish E.F. Hutton and eventually ascended to vice-chairman of the board. During Gerald Loeb's career, he was a favorite of business and financial journalists for his willingness to be interviewed and was described as "probably the most quoted man on Wall Street" (Forbes Magazine 1955). He was also an author of two investment strategy books, a guest columnist for Forbes Magazine and widely considered a Wall Street icon. In 1957, he established the G. and R. Loeb Foundation (under the stewardship of the University of Connecticut) to present The Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. In 1973, Mr. Loeb transferred the stewardship of the awards to UCLA Anderson School of Management under the deanship of Harold Williams.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA for Asia Pacific, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Daillak, (310) 825-4478

loeb@anderson.ucla.edu

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-gerald-loeb-awards-finalists-career-achievement-honorees-and-date-of-awards-banquet-in-new-york-city-announced-by-ucla-anderson-300650525.html

SOURCE UCLA Anderson School of Management

Related Links

http://www.anderson.ucla.edu

