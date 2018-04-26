2018 Global Good Fund Fellows Demonstrate Impact Of Social Entrepreneurship By Tackling Diverse Social Challenges

"The Global Good Fund is honored to present our 2018 class of fellows," noted Global Good Fund cofounder and CEO Carrie Rich. "This select group of innovative entrepreneurs among thousands of applicants have the potential to tackle some of society's most complex social challenges, from hunger to poverty to educational access for all. We are proud to embrace and enable the leadership capability of these outstanding young people by providing the support and expertise that can make the difference toward achieving lasting global good."

"The success of the Global Good Fund and that of its fellows, past and present, is a testament to the power of social entrepreneurship," noted author and KIND founder and CEO Daniel Lubetzky. "Leveraging market forces toward social change will enable fellows to create scalable and self sustaining solutions to society's biggest challenges."

To select this year's group of twelve Fellows, The Global Good Fund undertook an extensive search, attracting more than 2500 applicants from over 100 countries around the world. Following a rigorous three-stage selection process, the selected Global Good Fund Fellows will be matched with high profile mentors from the business world and provided support through $10,000 in capital funding and experiential learning to boost their leadership skills, grow their enterprises, and achieve social impact. At The Global Good Fund's annual summit and gala, they will have the opportunity to meet each other, network with other fellows, coaches, staff and alumni, and take part in leadership coaching, goal setting and monitoring.

The diverse 2018 cohort of Global Good Fund fellows is comprised of nine women and three men representing six nationalities who are working to solve complex social problems in six different sectors, including poverty, hunger, disability services, education, workforce development, and STEM careers. They are already driving social change on every continent, with about 75% of their collective impact outside the U.S. This international group will unite for the first time in-person in Washington, DC during The Global Good Fund Annual Summit April 25-28, 2018, and will be celebrated on April 26th at the Fund's Annual Gala. To meet the full class of 2018 Global Good Fund fellows, visit their profiles on the Good News Network.

Since 2016, the Global Good Fund has also focused on supporting and enabling professionals over the age of 50. Through a partnership with the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation, they launched a specialized fellowship program focused on identifying entrepreneurs who were addressing the challenge of increasingly unemployable workers over the age of 50. The 2018 class of Diana Davis Spencer Fellows includes sixteen fellows tackling a range of issues from climate change to homelessness to sustainable communities for the elderly.

And, just this year, the Global Good Fund announced a new program in partnership with the Smithfield Foundation to recognize the impact and leadership potential of military veterans. The Veterans Leadership Program has selected six veteran entrepreneurs for 2018 - Fred Barnes (TAC Integrated Solutions), Phillip Scott (Jetseal, Inc.), Dan Caporale (Hire our Heroes), Dustin M. Haggett (Impact Hub Salt Lake & Veteran's Stand United), Joe Wynn (The Vets Group) and Enrique Young (FEBA, Inc.). These men will receive personalized leadership development, executive mentoring and $10,000 in targeted capital.

To date, The Global Good Fund has supported 82 social entrepreneurs from 25 countries around the globe. Their board of advisers, directors and mentors include Jeremiah Buckley of BuckleySandler LLP, EY executive Marc Andersen, Johnson & Johnson Vice President Michael Sneed, Northrop Grumman Corp. CEO Wes Bush, BET co-founder Sheila Johnson, Ted Leonsis of Monumental Sports and Entertainment and more.

Funders for the 2018 Gala and Summit include EY, Johnson & Johnson, SILA, Swan & Legend, Getwell Network, and Northern Trust. The Good News Network is the exclusive online media partner for the 2018 Global Good Fund fellows.

About The Global Good Fund

Through its Fellowship program, The Global Good Fund invests in the human capital of high potential leaders committed to social impact around the world. Fellows are individually paired with senior business executives who serve as mentors and are provided with seasoned leadership development coaches, assessment resources, a network of peer leaders, content expertise, and targeted financial capital. The Global Good Fund created the 360 MIRROR – the first evidence-based leadership assessment for social entrepreneurs and impact driven corporate leaders – which is available to the public, modeled after the proven tools and services of The Global Good Fund Fellowship since its launch in 2012. For more information, please visit: http://www.globalgoodfund.org/.

