2018 Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Strategic Business Report (2016-2024) - Preference for Paperless Environment Propels Growth

The "Hospital Information Systems (HIS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide market in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:
- Clinical Information Systems
- Non-Clinical Information Systems
The report profiles 137 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium)
- Akhil Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (USA)
- Cerner Corporation (USA)
- CPSI (USA)
- GE Healthcare (USA
- Integrated Medical Systems Pty Ltd (Australia)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (USA)
- McKesson Corporation (USA)
- Medical Information Technology, Inc. (USA)
- NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)
- QuadraMed Corporation (USA)
- Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc. (USA)
- SoftLink International Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Sysmex (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Key Topics Covered
1. Industry Overview
The Hospital Industry
Healthcare IT
Objectives of Healthcare IT
Hospital Information Systems
Legacy Systems Gives Way to HIS
HIS Facilitates Superior Patient Care and Hospital Management
Market for HIS Exhibit Significant Growth
Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand
Administrative Modules Form the Foundation of Hospital Information Systems
Clinical Information Systems
The Largest Segment
HIS Market
Big Players Rule the Market
2. Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges
Huge Underserved Market Presents Tremendous Opportunity for Growth
Modernization to Pep up Healthcare IT
Technological Developments: Spearheading Growth
Demand for Affordable-yet-Quality Healthcare Service Fuels HIS Growth
Increased Spending Boosts HIS Market
Government Initiatives Encouraging the Market
Preference for Paperless Environment Propels Growth
Healthcare IT Emerges as Key Beneficiary
An Emerging Paradigm for Healthcare IT
Clinical Information Systems Industry
Recent Trends and Future
The Expansion of CIS Functionality
The CIS Market for Suppliers
Bright Prospects Await PACS
Cardiology IT Systems Gain in Popularity
Benefits and Challenges of Hospital Information System
Key Challenges Affecting Adoption of Hospital Information System
Overcoming the Challenges
Strategic Alliances to Overcome Challenges in Healthcare IT
Data Security Issues Bother HIS Implementations
Complex Installation Procedures and Steep Learning Curves
Finance Still a Major Challenge for IT Adoption by Hospitals
3. Product and Service Overview
Hospital Information Systems
An Introduction
Hospital Information Systems (HIS)
The Definition
The Evolution
HIS Architecture
Features and Benefits of HIS
HIS
A Source of Key Information
Stand-alone HIS Provides Cost and Time Saving Installation
Classification of HIS
Healthcare Information Technology Platforms
Technology Involved
Selection of HIS
Service Overview
Specialty Departments
Patient Information
Billing
Finance & Accounting
General Administration
Pharmacy Administration
HIS Segmentation
Clinical Information Systems (CIS)
Benefits
Components of CIS
Clinical Systems
A Boon for Medical Practitioners
Key Segments
Radiology Information Systems
Laboratory Information Systems
Pharmacy Management Information Systems
Physician Information Systems
Nursing Information Systems
Electronic Medical Record
EMR-Features
Benefits
Challenges of Implementing EMR
Surgical Information System
PACS
PACS Segmentation
Prerequisites for Implementing PACS
Benefits
Other Clinical Systems
Non-Clinical Hospital Information Systems (NCIS)
Financial Systems
Patient Billing
Cost Accounting
General Ledger
Accounts Payable
Benefits Administration
Electronic Claims
Payroll
Other Financial Systems
Integrated HIS System
Constant System Evaluation Key to Enhanced Security, Efficiency and Quality
HIS
Key End User Applications
Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Facilities
Patients
4. Product Launches/Introductions
Amrita Technologies Introduces Hospital Information System
WWL NHS Foundation Trust Introduces Health Information System
UPTH Launches Cashless Payment System for Services
USF Health Introduces Epic Electronic Health Records System
Varian Medical Systems Introduces OncoPeer
Ricoh India Unveils Fully Integrated Cloud-enabled PACS Solution
5. Recent Industry Activity
NextGen Healthcare Acquires EagleDream Health
Community Health Systems Acquires La Porte and Knox Hospitals in Indiana
MALTA INFORMATIQUE Acquires aXigate
ARC Hospitals Selects Napier HIS to Support Current Operations and Future Expansion
McKesson Divests EHR Technology of EIS Business Unit to Exit EHR Business
CPSI Acquires Healthland
Kingstar Winning Software Acquires Majority Stake in Hefei Hans
Emory Healthcare Partners with Stratus Healthcare
UPMC Partners with Health Catalyst
EHRI Partners with CRDB Bank for Developing Payment Interface for Patients
Agfa HealthCare Extends ORBIS Deployment Contract with Assistance Publique
Hpitaux de Paris
iMDsoft Implements MetaVision Clinical Information System in Over 45 Hospitals
McKesson Spins off Majority of Health IT Portfolio
Roper Technologies Takes Over CliniSys Group and Atlas Medical
Konica Minolta Takes Over Viztek
Cerner Acquires Siemens Health Services
MIPS Takes Over MCS-LDS Business
Practo Technologies Acquires HIMS Provider Insta Health Solutions
Invoice Cloud Acquires Majority Share in ImageVision.net
Columbia Asia Partners with Microsoft for Next-Gen Cloud Ready HIS
VUMC Enters into Agreement with Epic Systems
Evident Enters Canadian Hospitals Market to Provide HIS/CIS & EMR Solution
Wood County Hospital Starts Using CommonWell Health Alliance Services
Qualcomm Ventures Invests in Indian HIMS Company, Attune Technologies
GE Healthcare Exits Hospital Electronic Medical Records Business
6. Focus on Select Global Players
7. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 137 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 149)
The United States (103)
Canada (5)
Japan (3)
Europe (19)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Rest of Europe (9)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)
Middle East (1)
Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r8kvd6/2018_global?w=5
