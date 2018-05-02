2018 Golden Quill Finalists And Awards Dinner Details Announced

Also that evening, the Press Club will honor retired Trib Total Media managing editor and former Press Club president James Cuddy Jr. with the President's Award. The Service to Journalism Award will be presented to KQV News Radio.

Francesca Dabecco of Point Park University will receive the 2018 Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship. Victoria Bails, also of Point Park University, is the recipient of The Press Club Scholarship.

The Rivers Casino's Ballroom doors open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar. Dinner and the awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

The premier sponsor of the event is Point Park University. Lead sponsors are Frank, Gale, Bails, Murcko & Pocrass, P.C.; and Cision.

Tickets are $50 each for Press Club of Western Pennsylvania members and their guests; $50 for students; $55 for nonmembers; and $500 for a table of 10.

You can download an invitation from the Press Club's website, www.westernpapressclub.org. Payment can be made via check or online at www.westernpapressclub.org. For information about reservations for the dinner, contact Ann Hohn at: 412-471-9474; ahohn@pawv.wish.org.

Absolutely no one under 21 years old may enter The Ballroom through the casino, and all attendees should have ID. Contact Karen Carlin at karenacarlin@gmail for more information.

