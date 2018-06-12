2018 Gold's Gym Challenge Winners Announced

Starting in January, thousands of participants from across the country competed in five age categories ranging from 18 to 60+ as part of their Gold's Gym Challenge journeys. For the next 12 weeks, they worked to make a change in their lives, improving their physical fitness and overall health while reaching new levels of inner and outer strength. The 30 national Gold's Gym Challenge winners lost a combined 880 pounds and 425 inches.

"Each year, we continue to be amazed by the level of commitment and determination our members show throughout the Gold's Gym Challenge, and we congratulate everyone who participated on their phenomenal results," said Gold's Gym Chief Executive Officer Brandon Bean. "The power of the Gold's Gym Challenge extends beyond just the 12 weeks of the contest. It is about inspiring others to make positive, long-term changes in their lives by taking control of their health and fitness."

Participants shared their success stories at the local level, with finalists advancing to the national level. A panel of experts selected the national age group winners, plus two overall winners, using criteria such as fitness results achieved, total weight lost, muscle tone gained, personal testimonials and overall physical transformations. A full list of all the winners can be viewed at https://www.goldsgym.com/blog/2018-challenge-winners/.



National Male Overall Winner Kelly Henderson, 46, of Buford, Georgia, was struggling with the ups and downs of life when he decided it was time to make a change to become a happier, healthier version of himself. He committed to the Challenge and worked tirelessly with his personal trainer to lose an impressive 52.6 pounds, 20 inches and 11.4 percent body fat.

"My trainer kept me motivated to push harder for the results I thought were impossible when I started," he said. "I have my confidence and pride back. The old Kelly is gone, and this one is here to stay."



National Female Overall Winner Priscilla Harris, 26, of San Antonio, joined the Challenge during a difficult time in her life after losing her mother last spring. As a single mom working full time, she said many people told her there were too many obstacles in her path and she couldn't do it, but she stayed motivated and as a result lost 17 pounds, 12 inches and 3 percent body fat.

"After losing my mother not even a year ago, I was still in pain, so instead of sitting around in pain, I said I was going to do something with it. I fed off my pain and got up and worked toward my goals," she said. "Look up, get up and do not ever give up. This Challenge showed me if you work hard day in and day out, you can have whatever you want -- it is yours!"



The Gold's Gym Challenge is a collaboration between Gold's Gym and the Gold's Gym Franchisee Association. 2018 Gold's Gym Challenge sponsors included Celsius, BSN, Isopure, Optimum Nutrition and Matrix Fitness.

