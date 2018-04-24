2018 Hua International Short Film Festival Kicked Off in Washington, D.C., Seeking Qualified Short Films Globally

In an effort to enhance the cultural exchange between the East and the West, as well as to bring the talented Chinese young filmmakers all together, the first HISFF achieved fruitful results in 2017. It received 2,137 short film submissions on a global scale. Strict review mechanisms, mature operating systems and various sections gained recognition from young film directors and mainstream culture media both domestically and internationally. Renowned Chinese contemporary artist Bing Xu as the festival's art consultant and well-known Chinese director Yang Zhang as the chairman appreciate the film festival. They hope that the committee will continue such quality review process and create a professional competition atmosphere for the Chinese short films.

In 2017, the first HISFF won support from Chinese media worldwide, with news coverage in 34 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe, Australia, South America, North America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. More than 100 media actively joined and established strategic partnerships with HISFF as well. It was recognized as one of the most successful Chinese cultural events in 2017.

The 2018 HISFF will continue such journey rigorously. With its theme Hua (China, Chinese culture), it aims to tell stories of Chinese people, represent the Chinese spirit and reinforce Chinese culture.

HISFF seeks 3-30 minute short films globally. Eligible projects include Narrative Shorts, Documentary Shorts, New Media Experimental Films and Commercial Creatives.

Submission time: 2018.04.01-2018.09.01

After the review in October, the HISFF opening ceremony will take place in Sydney, Australia in November to announce the nominees. The nominated films will be screened in 6 cities around the world afterwards. The closing ceremony will accordingly be held in China, announcing the award winners in the end. Nominees and winners will be awarded with cash varying from 1,000 to 5,000 US dollars.

Young talented filmmakers, please do not hesitate to submit your work if you are interested.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-hua-international-short-film-festival-kicked-off-in-washington-dc-seeking-qualified-short-films-globally-300635962.html

SOURCE Hua International Short Film Festival