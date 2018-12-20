2018 IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week Comes to a Successful End

The biggest highlight of this exhibition is undoubtedly China Tobacco's participation: China Tobacco's companies in Hubei, Sichuan, Anhui, Yunnan, etc. made their debut at IECIE. This is the first time that China Tobacco's companies have appeared at an e-cigarette exhibition which attracted great attention from the industry. At the exhibition, high-profile new tobacco products in the industry were introduced to the public.

IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week is dedicated to creating a professional exhibition focusing on pod systems and heat-not-burn devices, conforming to the market trend and leading the market development direction. At the "2019 Global New Tobacco Product Innovation & Development Summit Forum" held at IECIE Shanghai on the afternoon of December 7, important guests in the industry shared and discussed relevant technology applications and future development directions, causing a stir in the conference site. On December 8, the "2018-2019 Annual E-cigarette Industry Investment and Financing Conference" was held successfully; guest speakers made an in-depth analysis on the current situation and development of the e-cigarette market, and sponsors also expressed their views on the e-cigarette market and shared several high-quality project roadshows. The two events were the first professional meetings held in the e-cigarette industry focusing on relevant fields, and were widely praised. On December 9, "Special Offer Trading Day" also drew an excited crowd and, as a key activity of the exhibition, brought IECIE Shanghai to its brilliant conclusion.

At this exhibition, IECIE Shanghai attracted 350+ brands, covering the complete industrial chain of conventional e-cigarette devices, e-liquid, pod system, nicotine salt e-liquid, and heat-not-burn devices and accessories. More than 10,000 people attended the three-day exhibition. The event attracted a large number of high-quality professional visitors in East China, showed insiders the bright prospect of the e-cigarette market in East China, and provided a broad audience base for the next IECIE e-cigarette exhibition.

IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo (IECIE Shenzhen) will be held in Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center from April 14 to 16, 2019. Register online for free here: http://en.iecie.com/reg.php.

