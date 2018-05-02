2018 IEEE GameSIG Intercollegiate Computer Game Showcase Features Local Student-Created Computer and Video Games

In all, 10 student teams representing the top universities and one high school have developed next-gen games whose imaginative storylines and graphics are highlighted in a separate video, also produced by the students. These videos, which show high production values and are posted on YouTube, provide narratives of the games' challenges and serve as "movie trailers" or "marketing pitches" for the new games. Media outlets are encouraged to view the videos here.

The teams hail from Chapman University; University of California, Irvine; University of Southern California; California State University, Long Beach; Santa Ana College; and Laguna College of Art and Design. One secondary school, Northwood High School in Irvine, is also competing. The teams were chosen from a pool of nearly two dozen applications.

The public is invited to attend the free competition and must reserve their free ticket at: http://tickets.gamesig.org/

2018 IEEE GameSIG schedule:

1 p.m.–3 p.m: The best developers will compete for honors on the big screen before the panel of judges, who are local game industry leaders. Student game developers will have ten minutes to impress the judges.

3 p.m.–6 p.m: A casual reception will be held, with networking and game demo sessions in the spirit of a science fair. The audience will have the opportunity to get hands-on time with the games, enjoy refreshments, and network with industry professionals and other game developers.

4 p.m. : Judges will announce the winners in the auditorium.

The student games will be judged by a panel of industry celebrities. Past judges included Phil Adam (co-founder of Spectrum HoloByte), Bill Fisher (president of Quicksilver Software), Brandii Grace (co-founder of Versus Gaming Network), "Fargo" Kosak (World of Warcraft lead narrative designer), Jeff Luke (director of WayForward), Kevin Martens (Diablo III lead designer), Shaene Siders (technology writer and consultant), Tommy Tallarico (iconic video game composer), and Feargus Urquhart (president of Obsidian Entertainment).

Follow the event on Twitter and Facebook with #GameSIG or #GameSIG2018.

Note to TV and other media outlets: Student videos featuring high production value for rebroadcasting purposes are available at www1.chapman.edu/~fahy/icgs/2018.

Contact for media and media campus parking: Michael Martinez, martinez.m@computer.org.

About IEEE Computer Society

IEEE Computer Society, the computing industry's unmatched source for technology information and career development, offers a comprehensive array of industry-recognized products, services, and professional opportunities. Known as the community for technology leaders, IEEE Computer Society's vast resources include membership, publications, a renowned digital library, training programs, and conferences. Visit www.computer.org for information on all products and services.

About IEEE GameSIG

Founded in 2006, IEEE GameSIG is the IEEE's special interest group in computer games. The mission of IEEE GameSIG is career development and the promotion of standards in computer game development. Its members include leaders in the video game industry and academia.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-ieee-gamesig-intercollegiate-computer-game-showcase-features-local-student-created-computer-and-video-games-300640819.html

SOURCE IEEE Computer Society

Related Links

http://www.computer.org

