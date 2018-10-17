2018 Indiana Authors Award celebrates four outstanding authors

Sandy Eisenberg Sasso: Regional Author Winner - $7,500 prize. A writer who is well-known and respected throughout the state of Indiana.

Deborah E. Kennedy: Emerging Author Winner - $5,000 prize. A writer who has published no more than two books during his/her lifetime. The title(s) must have been published within the past 10 years.

James Alexander Thom: Lifetime Achievement Award - A literary honor that seeks to recognize outstanding authors who have left an indelible mark on our state's literary heritage. Thom was also the was recipient of the inaugural Indiana Authors Award,

In addition to a cash prize, each winner's chosen Indiana public library will receive a $2,500 grant from The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. Since the Award's inception in 2009, selected authors have won a total of $237,000, and selected libraries have received $87,500 in grants.

"We are incredibly proud of every Indiana Authors Award recipient and nominee over the past 10 years," said Marianne Glick, Director at the Eugene & Marilyn Glick Family Foundation. "The Glick family is truly gratefully for The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation's leadership and commitment to Gene and Marilyn's vision. As the Indiana Authors Award prepares for the next 10 years, we will be looking for ways the award can impact even more people throughout Indiana."

Award nominations were submitted from across the state in early spring. Any published writer who was born in Indiana or who had lived in Indiana for at least five years was eligible. A nine-member, statewide Award Panel selected the winners and finalists from a pool of publicly nominated authors that increases each year.

For more in-depth information about the winners of the 2018 Indiana Authors Award, visit http://www.indianaauthorsaward.org/the-authors/the-winners.

About the Glick Fund at Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF): The Glick Fund at Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF) was established by Eugene and Marilyn Glick in 1998 to support a variety of philanthropic organizations and programs in central Indiana, particularly those benefiting the arts, cultural and civic causes, education, self-sufficiency and basic needs.

About the Library Foundation: The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation promotes patronage and secures support for the advancement of programs, services and facilities of The Indianapolis Public Library to benefit a diverse learning community. Through advocacy, fundraising and stewardship, the Library Foundation supports numerous Library initiatives to enhance patrons' lives, including early literacy programs, workforce development and technologies, including a variety of online library resources. The Foundation works to support these initiatives, making educational opportunities available free of charge to all Library patrons.





SOURCE Indianapolis Public Library Foundation