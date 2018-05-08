2018 Inter Lubric China to Be Held in Shanghai Between November 7-9

Sponsored by SINOPEC Lubricant Company, PetroChina Lubricant Company and CCPIT Shanghai, and organized by Shanghai Intex, Inter Lubric China has been held annually in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai over the past 18 years, attracting over 25,000 exhibitors including SINOPEC, PetroChina, CNOOC, ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, Fuchs, Caltex, GS Oil, INEOS, G-Energy, BASF, Chemtura, Dow, Lubrizol, HUNTSMAN, Croda, Henkel, LUKOIL, ENI, SK, Afton, Valvoline, Total, WD-40, ENEOS, AMALIE, Emery, Petromin, Sephan Oil, SASOL, MicRos, LOPAL, HANDI, NACO, Jama, LiuGong and many more. More than 200,000 professional attendees covering manufactures, dealers, distributors and end users have visited the show. Inter Lubric China has been recognized as the most authoritative, large-scale, international, professional brand exhibition in the lubricant industry.

Exhibits include automotive lubricant products and automotive chemical maintenance products, industrial lubricating oil and grease; metal working lubricants and fluids; anti-rust materials; lubricant additives and base oil; lubricant systems and machinery; packing, charging and mixing equipment for lubricating production; testing, quality control, recycling, assessment technology and equipment for lubricant products; and lubricant human resources, consultancies, media, etc.

Inter Lubric China also boasts various quality fringe programs on industry trends, technology and marketing. In the past 18 years, there have been more than 120 seminars and conferences held during the exhibition. 2018 Inter Lubric China will bring more premium events:

2018 China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference 2018 Domestic Lubricant Dealer and Distributor Program International Lubricant Training Courses China Metalworking Technology Development Forum International Metalworking Fluids Training Course

