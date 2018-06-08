2018 Inter Lubric China To Be Held in Shanghai during November 7-9

Sponsored by SINOPEC Lubricant Company, PetroChina Lubricant Company and CCPIT Shanghai, organized by Shanghai Intex, Inter Lubric China has been held annually in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai over the past 18 years, attracting over 25,000 exhibitors including SINOPEC, PetroChina, CNOOC,ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, Fuchs, Caltex, GS Oil, INEOS, G-Energy, BASF, Chemtura, Dow, Lubrizol, HUNTSMAN, Croda, Henkel, LUKOIL, ENI,SK, Afton, Valvoline, Total, WD-40,ENEOS, AMALIE, Emery ,Petromin, Sephan Oil, SASOL, MicRos, LOPAL,HANDI, NACO, Jama, LiuGong and so on. More than 200,000 professional attendees covering manufactures, dealers, distributors and end users have visited the show. Inter Lubric China has been recognized as the most authoritative, large-scale, international, professional brand exhibition in the lubricant industry.

Exhibits include automotive lubricant products and automotive chemical maintenance products, industrial lubricating oil and grease, metal working lubricants and fluids, anti-rust materials, lubricant additives and base oil, lubricant system and machinery, packing, charging and mixing equipment for lubricating production, testing, quality control, recycling, assessment technology and equipment for lubricant product, lubricating human resource, consultancy, media and etc.

Inter Lubric China also boasts various quality fringe programs on industry trends, technology and marketing. In the past 18 years, there were more than 120 seminars and conferences held during the exhibition. 2018 Inter Lubric China will bring more premium events:

1. 2018 China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference

2. 2018 Domestic Lubricant Dealer and Distributor Program

3. International Lubricant Training Courses

In addition to the above exciting activities, the exhibition organizer also held three-day "China Metalworking Fluids Technology Development Summit" and "STLE International Metalworking Fluids Training Course" in June. Veteran attendee including STLE, Aluminum Corp of China, Huntsman Corporation, Sasol (China) Chemical Co., Ltd,Houghton, CNOOC, Fuchs, Quirke, Afton, Angus Chemical, Solvay, Schulke & Mayr GmbH ,SAIC, Shell, Dow, Lubrizol, Tsinghua University, University of Science and Technology Beijing, Sinopec Shanghai Research Institute, The Rust Prevention Committee of China Surface Engineering Association, Shanghai Baosteel, SANYO Chemical, Shanghai Micro-spectrum, Shanghai Starry Chem etc. and so on delivered brilliant speeches in the conference.

