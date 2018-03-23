2018 Is the Breakthrough Year For Eurodita

In 2017, the Lithuanian-based company has already established its name in over 50 countries, as being one of the leaders in the log cabins industry, and began to actively engage in communication with the partners from Asia, in particular, from China and Japan. The timing was chosen wisely, because that was when the Chinese began to appreciate the natural draw of log cabin holiday retreats, and value it as the innovative way to appeal to buyers seeking out exquisite holiday homes.

After the long, persistent negotiation, both sides reached the agreement and China decided to trust the quality and loyalty of Eurodita, hence they signed the contract. The name of the company is left at the discretion of the agreement. Using the close ties Eurodita has with many transporting companies, the products reached China and soon were displayed in one of the biggest industry exhibitions in the country. The introduced log cabins gained huge success and fitted the high standards China has raised. The highlights of the product were noted as its prime quality, an easy assembly and lightning fast delivery, together with the rest of the benefits Eurodita has to offer, as herculean assortment and the exclusive dealership program.

2018 is looking promising. According to the contract, Eurodita has committed to producing over 500 units, which money wise would result in 1.250.000€ worth of log cabins. That is quite a challenge, in regards to the production and product resources - a challenge Eurodita is more than willing to take. "We have had partners from far regions before, however, the overall partnership with China is our biggest accomplishment so far, which comes with a great honor and responsibility to meet the new, higher requirement. This opportunity encourages us to take one step further in our production and company development," says the CEO of Eurodita, Rolanas Kutra. The communication between Eurodita and China is still successfully ongoing, with the plans to introduce even more new models, taking into account the needs of the partners.

In addition to the successful partnership with one of the economically most significant regions of Asia, Eurodita has also begun the conversation with potential partners from Japan. Being one of the biggest dealers of log cabins in the country, the team from Japan definitely knows its value and has their requirements. It has already been a year-long negotiation, in order to make sure that every detail of the agreement is fitted to the highest standards. The agreement is expected to be reached by the end of 2018, so Eurodita could start exporting its production to Japan.

Founded in 1994, the export of Eurodita has spread globally and reached countries such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, Iceland, Sweden, Australia, China, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Panama and the USA. Eurodita is known as being the leader of smart dealers, producing a wide range of log and timber structures: log cabins and sheds, laminated log houses, garden furniture wooden carports and garages and many other structures produced from the finest Nordic timber.

Founded in 1994, the Lithuania-based company built its reputation through an unparalleled dedication to the interests of our clients (here's a list of really great B2B benefits that every dealer will enjoy).

In over two decades of activity in the log cabins industry, the company has developed into a global organization with branches in over 50 countries. Currently, our dealer network is strongest in the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands. We are currently consolidating our positions in the markets of Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Sweden and Norway.

The dealers operating in these well-off countries are faced with a difficult challenge of satisfying increasingly demanding consumers with impeccable log and timber products, while still making a profit. More and more dealers are discovering that the most efficient solution to their challenges is Eurodita Log Structures: the leader in serving smart dealers. What top dealers also appreciate about Eurodita is our Exclusive Dealer Program: a possible arrangement whereby you receive our products for Private Label on the understanding that no other dealer will sell our product in your area.

