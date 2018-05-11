2018 Jiangxi Tourism Promotion Conference was held in Fuzhou

The 'comfortable, beautiful and unparalleled' aspects of Jiangxi tourism sites gained praise

The Lushan Mountain, Jinggang Mountain, Mount Longhu, and Mount Sanqing in Jiangxi have tremendous popularity in China. Lushan Mountain is considered the most comfortable mountain in China, Mount Sanqing is considered the most beautiful mountain in China and Mount Longhu is considered the most unparalleled mountain in China. In history, there were many poems praising the beautiful sceneries of Jiangxi, and these poems are the best advertisement for Jiangxi tourism.

The high-quality resources of Jiangxi were shown in visual, auditory, and tactile ways

"The path on Mount Lu - Jingdezhen will provide you with a trip including the magnificent landscape and colorful culture. On this path, visitors will also learn about the stunning and age-old history of porcelain in the city of porcelain, Jingdezhen, and create the wonders from fire and clay with the ceramists all over the world. On another path, Wuyuan - Mount Sanqing - Mount Longhu, visitors can enjoy the charm of China's most beautiful village, Wuyuan, surrounded by green mountains and clear streams and decorated by snow-white walls and dark cyan tiles and see the wonders of rocks and stones with grotesque shapes in the World Natural Heritage Site, Mount Sanqing. They will also discover the 'footprints' of the splendid culture of the mountain, such as the cliff tombs built in the Spring and Autumn periods of the Warring States in ancient China. As for another excursion, village - temple - kiln - round house - tower, visitors will learn about the history and culture from the ancient villages and counties, the traditional kilns like Hongzhou and Jizhou kilns, the Hakka round house and ancient academies. They can further explore the ancestral places of Confucianism, Buddhism, and Taoism in China", said Wu Zhongqiong, vice-governor of Jiangxi.

A video clip about Jiangxi tourism was played when Wu was giving the speech at the conference. The four colors, green, red, gold and blue in the video clip represented the revolutionary history, porcelain culture, natural landscape and humanistic characteristics of Jiangxi, and caught the eyes of all the international representatives.

The performances with regional characteristics introduced Jiangxi in visual, auditory and tactile ways during the conference. Those attending the conference recorded what they saw and experienced via various social media platforms.

Ouyang Quanhua, the director of the Jiangxi Tourism Development Committee said, "In 2018, Jiangxi will start promoting its tourism mainly to the customer markets of surrounding countries and regions of China, and the markets of countries and regions along the routes of Belt and Road, in order to improve the international reputation of Jiangxi, and expand the international customer market for Jiangxi tourism industry."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-jiangxi-tourism-promotion-conference-was-held-in-fuzhou-300646938.html

SOURCE CRI