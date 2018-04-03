2018 Matrix Award Honorees & Presenters Announced

The awards will be emceed by Savannah Guthrie, Co-Anchor of "TODAY" and NBC News Chief Legal Correspondent, and hosted by Interpublic Group. Recognized as one of the top events in New York City, the ceremony is expected to draw more than 1,000 people to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of these trailblazers in the industry. In addition, NYWICI will present their first-ever, Matrix "Incite Award" to the three New York Times reporters, who through their writing and body of work, incited action and change for their coverage on sexual misconduct in the workplace.

2018 Matrix Award Honorees & Presenters

Halle Berry — Academy Award-Winning Actress; presented by Michael I. Roth , Chairman and CEO, Interpublic Group

— Academy Award-Winning Actress; presented by , Chairman and CEO, Interpublic Group Mika Brzezinski — Co-Host, MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Founder, Know Your Value; presented by Joe Scarborough , Co-Host, MSNBC's "Morning Joe"

— Co-Host, MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Founder, Know Your Value; presented by , Co-Host, MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Kim Kelleher — Chief Business Officer, GQ, Golf Digest, Pitchfork, WIRED, Ars Technica, Condé Nast; presented by Wendy Clark , Global President & CEO, DDB Worldwide

— Chief Business Officer, GQ, Golf Digest, Pitchfork, WIRED, Ars Technica, Condé Nast; presented by Global President & CEO, DDB Worldwide Betsy Kenny Lack — Head of Global Brand Strategy, Snap Inc.; presented by Evan Spiegel , CEO and Co-Founder, Snap Inc.

— Head of Global Brand Strategy, Snap Inc.; presented by , CEO and Co-Founder, Snap Inc. Dia Simms — President, Combs Enterprises

— President, Combs Enterprises Alexandra Trower — Executive Vice President, Global Communications, The Estée Lauder Companies; presented by William P. Lauder , Executive Chairman, The Estée Lauder Companies

— Executive Vice President, Global Communications, The Estée Lauder Companies; presented by , Executive Chairman, The Estée Lauder Companies Shelley Zalis – CEO, The Female Quotient; presented by Bridge2Rwanda Scholar, Amen Mugisha

2018 Matrix Incite Award Honorees

Jodi Kantor , Emily Steel , Megan Twohey , The New York Times; presented by A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher, The New York Times

"We recognize these remarkable women for their accomplishments and contributions not only to our industry, but to our culture," said Meredith Long, president, New York Women in Communications and CRO, N.A. Quantcast. "And to our Incite Award recipients, whose work helped to inspire a day of reckoning in the workplace, where sexual misconduct is not tolerated, we honor you."

"The Matrix Awards is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together thousands of professionals in the communications industry to celebrate the outstanding women who are shaping today's media landscape," commented Michael Roth, chairman and CEO, Interpublic. "IPG is excited to sponsor this luncheon for the fourth year. Our company, like the New York Women in Communications organization, provides sustained and ongoing support for women at every stage of their careers and we're honored to be a part of this program."

Proceeds from the Matrix Awards go towards a full range of scholarships and educational programs for women, whether they are just beginning or are embarking on a career transition. To date, New York Women in Communications, the largest foundation for communications scholarships for women in the country, has given more than $1.6 million dollars in scholarship support.

TICKETS: Individual tickets, tables and information on sponsorship opportunities are now available at www.nywici.org.

About New York Women in Communications

New York Women in Communications helps women to stay ahead of the ever changing landscape of communications and supports the advancement of women at every stage of her career through scholarships, grants and educational programming.

