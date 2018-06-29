2018 Men's Health Month Closes Out With a Bang

This June celebrated the 24th anniversary of National Men's Health Week (NMHW). This year, the awareness period received more than 300 proclamations from governors, municipal leaders, and Native American communities. President Donald Trump also issued a statement recognizing NMHW from the White House. Other activities including health screenings, health fairs, and educational materials through lunch and learn sessions were utilized by millions of people nationally and globally.

"We're thrilled that Men's Health Month and Men's Health Week continue to break new ground in general awareness about men's health issues as each year passes," said Ana Fadich, Vice President of Men's Health Network. "During the month, we engaged global partners around men's health to make it a broader reach and inspired millions to acknowledge the health of men and boys in their communities."

Highlights included:

Wear BLUE Day (the Friday before Father's Day, June 15 this year) – Individuals from around the globe posted photos of themselves in blue to show solidarity for men's health issues using the hashtag #ShowUsYourBlue. Participants included Stand Up To Cancer, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Office Of Minority Health, and the Office of Women's Health, among others.

this year) – Individuals from around the globe posted photos of themselves in blue to show solidarity for men's health issues using the hashtag #ShowUsYourBlue. Participants included Stand Up To Cancer, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Office Of Minority Health, and the Office of Women's Health, among others. Online Twitter chats – Men's Health Week went global this year with its first International Men's Health Twitter Chat, other Twitter chats focused on men's mental health, the importance on men's sexual health, and Latino men's health. These chats were local and global in scope.

More 40 members of Congress and their staff turned out for the Congressional Men's Health Caucus Workout on Capitol Hill – With the Congressional Men's Health Caucus co-chairs, Congressmen Markwayne Mullin (OK-R) and Donald M. Payne, Jr. (NJ-D).

(OK-R) and (NJ-D). MHN Advisors and spokespeople reached a record number of households on media platforms and outlets including NBC, iHeart Radio, and CBS, raising awareness about men's health.



"As June comes to a close, so does another successful Men's Health Month. Men across the country were made aware of the benefits that come with making their health a priority," said Jamin Brahmbhatt, MD, a medical advisor for MHN. "The hope now is men continue to think about their health beyond just the month of June but all 365 days of the year."

Other highlights include:

MHN partnered with the Men's Health Caucus of the American Public Health Association (APHA), for the Men's Health Caucus Webinar: The Mental Health Landscape for Men in the U.S.

Key thought leaders in public health such as Dr. Paul Turek (a leader in men's reproductive and sexual health care and research), Armin Brott (Mr. Dad) and others contributed articles to the popular Talking About Men's Health blog.

(a leader in men's reproductive and sexual health care and research), (Mr. Dad) and others contributed articles to the popular Talking About Men's Health blog. Members of Congress and local officials were photographed with proclamations from their districts as seen here: www.menshealthmonth.org/photo-gallery.html

Men's Health Month is built around four pillars: awareness, prevention, education, family, and has encouraged the development of thousands of health awareness activities during the month of June and throughout the year, both in the USA and around the globe. Private companies, hospital systems, clinics, the faith-based community, fraternal organizations, the public sector, and others use the month of June to highlight their services and reach out to men and their families.

Men's Health Month and Men's Health Week are sponsored by Men's Health Network (MHN), which maintains a list of experts and spokespersons on all areas of male health and wellness, including fatherhood issues. Men's Health Month supporters include Sanofi-Regeneron, Allergan Foundation, and Pfizer Inc.

About Men's Health Network

Men's Health Month is organized by Men's Health Network (MHN), a national non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Men can learn more about their health through MHN's new online resource center, www.menshealthresourcecenter.com

Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org. Follow us on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-mens-health-month-closes-out-with-a-bang-300674892.html

SOURCE Men’s Health Network

Related Links

http://www.menshealthnetwork.org

