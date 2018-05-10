"2018 Military Spouse Survey" Highlights Financial, Personal Trends

The 2018 online survey of approximately 250 military families inquired about family, financial, and lifestyle issues. Some of the results were surprising, improving in some areas and falling in others compared to 12 months ago, with all compiled in an easy-to-read Results Infographic.

Key highlights include:

Unprepared for Financial Emergency . 82% of respondents said a potential financial emergency was their biggest concern (a 22% increase over 2017)

. 82% of respondents said a potential financial emergency was their biggest concern (a 22% increase over 2017) Spending Continues . 7 out of 10 are spending the same or more than last year

. 7 out of 10 are spending the same or more than last year Stability Falls . Almost 50% do not expect their spouse to still be serving in two years (a whopping 230% reversal from 2017)

. Almost 50% do not expect their spouse to still be serving in two years (a whopping 230% reversal from 2017) Credit Card Debt Rises. 23% have more credit card debt than 12 months ago. Nearly 1 in 3 has more than $10,000 in credit card debt.

The survey results and findings, along with the Results Infographic and a Blog, are all available on Pioneer's website at MAM18.info. Findings from the 2018 Military Family/Spouse Survey are being shared with military leaders, policymakers, and military advocacy organizations to generate greater awareness for military families and the issues they face.

Pioneer Services works every day to show their appreciation to the military families, as they have for nearly 30 years while assisting more than 1.4 million military families. For additional information on this survey, contact media@pioneerservices.com. For more information on the company, visit www.PioneerServices.com.

