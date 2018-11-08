2018 National Wreaths Across America Day Sees the Placement of 1,800,000 Veterans' Wreaths at 1,640 Participating Cemeteries Across the Country

"Wreaths Across America brings diverse people and communities together across the country to celebrate all that is good and just," said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. "It is our obligation as Americans to teach our children – and each other – about the value of our freedom and the character of the men and women who serve to protect it."

Each live, balsam veteran's wreath is a gift of respect and appreciation, donated by a private citizen or organization and placed on the graves by volunteers as a small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy. For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually. Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active duty military and their families. Volunteers are asked to say the name of the veteran out loud when placing a wreath to ensure their memory lives on.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free event and open to all people. For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 1,600 cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Press contact:

Amber Caron

Wreaths Across America

(207) 513-6457

acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org

SOURCE Wreaths Across America

Related Links

https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

