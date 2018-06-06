2018 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award

As in past years, the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award Gala will include a wide array of Asian ethnicities that represent a microcosm of elite Asian American business owners, professionals and corporate executives across the United States. The award committee identifies and selects outstanding leaders who have built a successful business or who have distinguished themselves in their community. The committee also identifies top Pinnacle Award recipients who have reached the acme of their professional career and are widely acknowledged as leaders in their industry. This year, the award gala will have honored over 750 successful Asian Americans representing over 50 industries and professions. The event follows a successful two-day multicultural business roundtable in January during which John Wang, president of AABDC, announced plans for a New Majority coalition of key minority business groups and a commitment to CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion.

"We believe there is strength in alliances, and at the same time do not want to lose sight of the critical need to honor and showcase the best and brightest from the Asian American business community," Mr. Wang said.

The 2018 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Gala Award is supported by the following sponsors: Aetna, Cisco, Colgate-Palmolive, ConEdison, Diageo, EY, Foremost Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo, Pfizer, Target.

The Asian American Business Development Center, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses' contributions to the general economy.

AABDC: www.aabdc.com Outstanding 50 Awards: www.outstanding50award.com

Foremost Group:

Foremost Group is an American shipping company with offices in the United States and Asia. Founded in New York in 1964 by Dr. James S.C. Chao and his late wife, Mrs. Ruth Mulan Chu Chao, the company today is a global leader in the dry bulk shipping industry and has earned a worldwide reputation for its commitment to exceptional service and performance and the highest ethical standards. Learn more: www.ForemostGroupUSA.com .

Frito-Lay:

Frito-Lay North America is the convenient foods business unit of PepsiCo, which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay makes some of the most popular and high-quality snacks available in the marketplace today. These include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Sun Chips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips.

It has revenue of more than $15 billion, employs nearly 55,000 associates throughout North America, and operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, and more than 200 distribution centers. www.FritoLay.com

