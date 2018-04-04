2018 Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championship Boys and Girls High School Championship Opening Round Matches to Be Hosted in Chester County, Pennsylvania's Brandywine Valley

PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United World Sports, the owner and operator of the largest annual rugby events in the United States, announced today that the opening round games in this year's boys and girls high school championship tournament in the 2018 Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championship will be hosted in Chester County's Brandywine Valley.

In addition to the top men's and women's college rugby 7s teams in the United States, the cream of the crop of boys and girls' rugby 7s high school and club teams have been invited to Philadelphia this year for the 2018 Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championship, set for Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 3 at Talen Energy Stadium in suburban Philadelphia. Those high school and club teams represent 10 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

There are an anticipated 40 teams, comprised of approximately 600 high school rugby players, expected to participate in the weekend-long event. Friday's competition includes play-in games and recruiting opportunities at the Greater Chester Valley Soccer Association Complex located at 137 Line Road in Malvern. Saturday and Sunday, the competition moves to the Talen Energy Stadium complex, with the championship matches taking place in the stadium.

"We are excited and confident in Chester County's ability to host an outstanding event," said Rich Lisk, local Tournament Director for UWS. "Like rugby at all levels in the U.S., the Penn Mutual High School Rugby Championship has continued to grow exponentially each year. As a result, we needed to find a way to accommodate this growth and set a path for even greater future high school participation.

"After an extensive regional location search, that included ease of access from major highways and affordability for families traveling to the area for the weekend, as key criteria for site selection, it was ultimately determined that Chester County would be the ideal location to host the tournament," Lisk said. "Ease of access from major highways and affordability for families traveling to the area for the weekend were key criteria for our decision. Chester County provides both and is also home to a state of the art facility for Friday's matches. This, coupled with the short drive to Talen Energy Stadium for the other weekend events, made the location really convenient for players and spectators."

Families attending will also enjoy the natural beauty of the Brandywine Valley. As they travel around they will encounter some of the regions most unspoiled spaces. And after matches players and their families will find amazing restaurants, fun "downtowns" and incredible attractions such as Longwood Gardens to explore and enjoy.

"Chester County is excited to be chosen as the location for the National Rugby High School Championship," said Nina Kelly, Director of Marketing and Communications for Chester County's Brandywine Valley. "We have an ever-budding high school athletics scene here, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to host this premier event. Working as a team with the local tournament directors, we are confident that we will put together an unforgettable experience for the players and their families."

The 2018 Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championship will mark the eighth consecutive year that the event has been held in Philadelphia and at Talen Energy Stadium, bringing national and International attention to the region through the live broadcasts on the networks of ESPN.

The three-day rugby event is one of the largest gatherings of collegiate and high school rugby teams in the world. Penn Mutual is in the fourth year of a title sponsorship for the event, and over 30,000 fans are expected for this year's championship tournaments.

The annual event features the nation's top 24 men's collegiate rugby 7s teams and the top 16 women's college teams, and includes a regional competition with a six-team field vying for a spot in next year's main bracket; the National Small College Rugby Organization (NSCRO) national championship; as well as a national high school tournament with both boys' and girls' teams.

The interest in Rugby Sevens (also known as Sevens Rugby) continues to grow after the return to the Olympic Games in 2016, following a 92-year hiatus. The Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championship is America's national sevens championship and serves as the centerpiece of a nationwide effort to build American rugby talent for competition on the International stage. Over the past eight years, the event has produced over 30 players who have gone on to play for the U.S. National teams.

Reserved and Field Level tickets to the World's Largest Collegiate Rugby Festival are available online at sevensrugby.com. Before May 1, single-day reserved tickets are $65, while field level tickets are $41. Full weekend reserved tickets are $109 and field level tickets are $68 for the full weekend. After May 1, single-day reserved tickets are $90 and field level tickets are $63, and full weekend reserved tickets are $132 and field level tickets are $79.

About United World Sports:

United World Sports (UWS) is the largest commercial rugby entity in the United States, and the owner and operator of a growing portfolio of dynamic sports, media and apparel brands including, the USA Sevens Rugby international tournament, the largest professional rugby event in North America and the Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championship, the premier college 7s rugby championship. Through its apparel division, UWS owns the exclusive North and South American license for Rhino Rugby, one of the world's leading rugby apparel and equipment brands. UWS also owns and operates RugbyToday.com, the largest and most widely read media destination dedicated to American rugby. Additional information is available at http://www.unitedworldsports.com.

About Penn Mutual:

Since 1847, Penn Mutual has been committed to helping people live life with confidence. At the heart of this purpose is the belief that life insurance is central to a sound financial plan. Through our network of trusted advisers, we are dedicated to helping individuals, families and businesses achieve their dreams. Penn Mutual supports its advisers with retirement and investment services through Hornor, Townsend & Kent, Inc. Registered Investment Advisor and wholly owned subsidiary. Member FINRA/SIPC. We are proud to work together in a values-driven and relationship-based culture. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.

Media Contacts:

For Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championship:

Joe Favorito, 201-746-0005, fatherknickerbocker1@yahoo.com

Jim DeLorenzo, 215-266-5943, jim@jhdenterprises.com

For Chester County:

Nina Kelly, nina@brandywinevalley.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-penn-mutual-collegiate-rugby-championship-boys-and-girls-high-school-championship-opening-round-matches-to-be-hosted-in-chester-county-pennsylvanias-brandywine-valley-300624448.html

SOURCE Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championship