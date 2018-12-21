2018 Report on Big Data in IoT: Analyzing 139 Key Companies with Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Big Data in Internet of Things: IoT Data Management, Analytics, and Decision Making 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the Internet of Things (IoT) progresses, there will an increasingly large amount of unstructured machine data.

The growing amount of human-oriented and machine generated data will drive substantial opportunities for AI support of unstructured data analytics solutions.

Looking beyond data management processes, IoT data itself will become extremely valuable as an agent of change for product development as well as identification of supply gaps and realization of unmet demands.

Big Data and Analytics used in IoT will become an enabler for the entire IoT ecosystem and business as a whole as enterprise begins to syndicate their own data.

This report evaluates the technologies, companies, and solutions for leveraging Big Data tools and advanced analytics for IoT data processing. Emphasis is placed on leveraging IoT data for process improvement, new and improved products, and ultimately enterprise IoT data syndication. The report includes detailed forecasts for 2018 through 2023.

Report Benefits

Forecasts (global, regional, and by industry) to 2023

Understand the role and importance of Big Data in IoT

Identify key market issues and drivers for Big Data in IoT

Identify leading companies for Big Data and Analytics in IoT

Understand the emerging vendor ecosystem for Big Data in IoT

Identify areas for infrastructure, platform, and software investment

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Big Data in Internet of Things

2.1 Big Data Framework for IoT

2.2 Need for New Protocols, Platforms, Streaming and Parsing, Software and Analytical Tools

2.3 Big Data in IoT Challenges



3 Big Data in IoT Business Trends and Predictions

3.1 Large Companies Partnerships and M&A

3.2 Big Data as a Service for IoT Becomes Mainstream

3.3 M2M Analytics and Cloud Services will be Early Beneficiaries

3.4 Flexible and Scalable Revenue Models for Big Data Services

3.5 Big Data Operational Savings and New Business



4 Big Data in IoT Vendor Ecosystem

4.1 Cloud based Analytics Platforms for IoT

4.2 Cloud-based Data Storage Service and Management Toolsets

4.3 Big Data Processing for Massive Data Analysis

4.4 Compute, Store, and Analyze Data at the Edge of Networks

4.5 Predictive Platforms and Solutions

4.6 Cloud based Analytics Systems for IoT

4.7 Database System Upgrades and Evolution

4.8 Analytics Platform Upgrades and Evolution

4.9 Real Time DDS and Comprehensive Messaging Platforms



5 Big Data in IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Driving Factors for Big Data in IoT

5.2 Overall Global Market for Big Data in IoT 2018-2023

5.3 Global Big Data Solutions in IoT Market 2018-2023

5.4 Global Big Data in IoT Hardware, Software, and Services 2018-2023

5.5 Global Big Data in IoT Products and Services 2018-2023

5.6 Big Data in IoT by Industry 2018-2023



6 Key Companies

6.1 1010Data (Advance Communication Corp.)

6.2 Accenture

6.3 Actian Corporation

6.4 AdvancedMD

6.5 Alation

6.6 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

6.7 Alpine Data Labs

6.8 Alteryx

6.9 Amazon

6.10 Anova Data

6.11 Apache Software Foundation

6.12 Apple Inc.

6.13 APTEAN (Formerly CDC Software)

6.14 Athena Health Inc.

6.15 Attunity

6.16 Booz Allen Hamilton

6.17 Bosch Software Innovations: Bosch IoT Suite

6.18 BGI

6.19 Big Panda

6.20 Bina Technologies Inc.

6.21 Capgemini

6.22 Cerner Corporation

6.23 Cisco Systems

6.24 CLC Bio

6.25 Cloudera

6.26 Cogito Ltd.

6.27 Compuverde

6.28 CRAY Inc.

6.29 Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

6.30 Crux Informatics

6.31 Ctrl Shift

6.32 Cvidya

6.33 Cybatar

6.34 DataDirect Network

6.35 Data Inc.

6.36 Databricks

6.37 Dataiku

6.38 Datameer

6.39 Data Stax

6.40 Definiens

6.41 Dell EMC

6.42 Deloitte

6.43 Domo

6.44 eClinicalWorks

6.45 Epic Systems Corporation

6.46 Facebook

6.47 Fluentd

6.48 Flytxt

6.49 Fujitsu

6.50 Genalice

6.51 General Electric

6.52 GenomOncology

6.53 GoodData Corporation

6.54 Google

6.55 Greenplum

6.56 Grid Gain Systems

6.57 Groundhog Technologies

6.58 Guavus

6.59 Hack/reduce

6.60 HPCC Systems

6.61 HP Enterprise

6.62 Hitachi Data Systems

6.63 Hortonworks

6.64 IBM

6.65 Illumina Inc

6.66 Imply Corporation

6.67 Informatica

6.68 Inter Systems Corporation

6.69 Intel

6.70 IVD Industry Connectivity Consortium-IICC

6.71 Jasper (Cisco Jasper)

6.72 Juniper Networks

6.73 Knome,Inc.

6.74 Leica Biosystems (Danaher)

6.75 Longview

6.76 MapR

6.77 Marklogic

6.78 Mayo Medical Laboratories

6.79 McKesson Corporation

6.80 Medical Information Technology Inc. (MEDITECH)

6.81 Medio

6.82 Medopad

6.83 Microsoft

6.84 Microstrategy

6.85 MongoDB (Formerly 10Gen)

6.86 MU Sigma

6.87 N-of-One

6.88 Netapp

6.89 NTT Data

6.90 Open Text (Actuate Corporation)

6.91 Opera Solutions

6.92 Oracle

6.93 Palantir Technologies Inc.

6.94 Pathway Genomics Corporation

6.95 Perkin Elmer

6.96 Pentaho (Hitachi)

6.97 Platfora

6.98 Qlik Tech

6.99 Quality Systems Inc (QSI)

6.100 Quantum

6.101 Quertle

6.102 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

6.103 Rackspace

6.104 Red Hat

6.105 Revolution Analytics

6.106 Roche Diagnostics

6.107 Rocket Fuel Inc.

6.108 Salesforce

6.109 SAP

6.110 SAS Institute

6.111 Selventa Inc.

6.112 Sense Networks

6.113 Shanghai Data Exchange

6.114 Sisense

6.115 Social Cops

6.116 Software AG/Terracotta

6.117 Sojern

6.118 Splice Machine

6.119 Splunk

6.120 Sqrrl

6.121 Sumo Logic

6.122 Sunquest Information Systems

6.123 Supermicro

6.124 Tableau Software

6.125 Tableau

6.126 Tata Consultancy Services

6.127 Teradata

6.128 ThetaRay

6.129 Thoughtworks

6.130 Think Big Analytics

6.131 TIBCO

6.132 Tube Mogul

6.133 Verint Systems

6.134 VolMetrix

6.135 VMware (Part of EMC)

6.136 Wipro

6.137 Workday (Platfora)

6.138 WuXi NextCode Genomics

6.139 Zoomdata



