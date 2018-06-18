2018 Rescue Pet Wine Label Photo Contest

SANTA MARIA, Calif., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Is your pooch your faithful companion? Is your kitty the cat's meow? Whether your dog is a champion couch potato, or you simply think your feline is the cat's pajamas, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society wants to hear their stories as the search for the second Spokesdog and Spokescat for the 2018 Presqu'ile Rescue Wine Label collection is underway. Submit a photo of your dog or cat at www.gogophotocontest.com/rescuewinelabelcontest and tell us why your pet deserves to win. Submissions are open now until July 31, 2018. A $10 entry donation supports the programs of Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. Voting begins August 1, 2018. One Grand Prize-Winning Dog and one Grand Prize-Winning Cat will be announced on October 6, 2018 and will appear on the wine labels. The photos of all pets entered in the contest will appear in a pull-out dedication to rescued pets in the Santa Maria Times in October 2018.
Famous for its complex, small-batch wines, Presqu'ile Winery is in the heart of Santa Barbara County, situated high atop a hill, with stunning ocean and vineyard views. The Grand Prize Winning Spokesdog and Spokescat will each appear on the labels for the special Fall release of the "2018 Presqu'ile Rescue Wine Collection." Advanced Sommelier Cameron Porter, who is the Estate manager for Presqu'ile Winery, said, "All of us at the winery are huge dog and cat fans and it is important for our organization to support the life-saving work of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. We could not think of a better way to celebrate pets and the people who love them than by creating a special release wine featuring rescued pets on the labels!" The wines featuring the winning dogs and cats will be available in time for holiday purchase.
"We know pets are heroes and we found a unique way to celebrate their stories," said Sean Hawkins, Executive Director of Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. "The public will choose the three finalist dogs and three finalist cats through voting and our celebrity judges will choose one winning dog and one winning cat to appear on the labels of the Rescue Wine Collection." The finalist dogs and cats will each receive a $100 gift certificate for pet supplies at the Paws & Claws Boutique pet supply shop at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.
Entries for the contest will be accepted from June 15, 2018 to July 31, 2018. Voting for your favorites will be from August 1, 2018 to September 15, 2018. One winning dog and one winning cat will be selected as Grand Prize Winners from the three dog entries and the top three cat entries. Finalists and winners will be announced in October 2018. Complete rules and list of prizes available at the contest web site www.gogophotocontest.com/rescuewinelabelcontest
