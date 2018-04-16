2018 SKYN® Condoms Sex Survey Reveals The Realities Of Millennial Sex

A generation that is widely criticized for risky sexual behavior and often lauded for their opinions on equality and empowerment, some significant findings from the survey showcase that perceptions do not always equal reality. Results reveal that when it comes to sex, millennials are:

Quick to Judge: While respondents claim they do not think of women or men differently for having multiple sexual partners, 54% of respondents say they perceive women negatively for having multiple sexual partners. Women are especially hard on each other, with 61% of females of looking poorly at women for having multiple partners.

In addition to questions related to sexual behaviors, the 2018 SKYN Condoms Millennial Sex Survey asked nearly 4,000 sexually active millennials across the U.S. detailed information about their sex lives, including favorite positions, occasions resulting in the most sex, partner preferences, bedroom confidence, and much more. Additional findings include:

Smart is Sexy: More respondents think that having a sense of humor, being smart and good looks are sexy attributes. For men, being good looking is the sexiest attribute, followed by sense of humor, being fun, and honest. For females, sense of humor, being smart, and confidence are the sexiest attributes.

"Millennials are our strongest consumer today and make up the majority of our customer base," says Jeyan Heper, Chief Executive Officer of LifeStyles Healthcare. "Our annual survey allows us to further uncover the sexual preferences, trends and desires of sexually active millennials of our core demographic and create products and tools to enhance pleasure and better sexual health."

Survey Methodology

Conducted by AMP Agency on behalf of LifeStyles and SKYN Condoms, the survey targeted males and females between 19 – 36 years of age, of all sexuality and relationship types, who were sexually active in the last 3 months. The survey was conducted from December 1st, 2017 to December 30th, 2017. A total of 3,938 respondents answered 81 questions and completed the survey online via email. The margin of error (MOE) for all respondents is +/-1.6% at a 95% confidence interval based on the principals of probability sampling theory reaching a nationally representative sample of the United States and Canada.

About SKYN Condoms by LifeStyles

Based out of Iselin, NJ, the SKYN brand of condoms was launched by LifeStyles in 2008 as the first-ever polyisoprene, non-latex condom that met all the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements for safety and efficacy. The SKYN collection is the latest extension of the LifeStyles brand portfolio, which was launched in the U.S. in 1985. SKYN is the leading non-latex condom brand, and LifeStyles' core latex brands, such as LifeStyles, Jissbon, MANIX, Unimil and Blowtex, have 120 collective years of history, deeply rooted in each local market globally. More information on SKYN condoms can be found at www.SKYN.com.

About AMP Agency

AMP Agency is a full-service marketing agency with offices in Boston, New York City, and Los Angeles. At AMP, we believe in better ideas created a different way. It's in our heritage. Through the years, we've morphed from a non-traditional marketing agency into a full-service shop. Today, we're a 250+ team of intellectually curious individuals who are eager to solve your business challenges. We're proud to work with amazing clients including industry leaders like Ansell Healthcare, Maybelline New York, Hasbro and Collette Travel.

For more information, please visit our website www.ampagency.com.

