2018 SME International Awards Recognize and Celebrate Manufacturing Leaders and Researchers

Announcing the recipients of the awards, SME CEO Jeff Krause said "It's our privilege to honor and celebrate the best and brightest talent in manufacturing. These are leaders, supporters, and trendsetters; they're breaking new ground and setting the pace for advanced manufacturing."

SME's 2018 International Honor Award honorees are listed below:

Narendra B. Dahotre, PhD, FSME; University Distinguished Professor, Associate Vice President of Research and Innovation, Department of Materials Science & Engineering, University of North Texas, Denton, Texas: Eli Whitney Productivity Award

Wayne F. Frost, LSME, CMfgE; Senior Quality Engineer (retired), John Deere, Waterloo, Iowa: Joseph A. Siegel Service Award

Jason S. Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Greater Washington Partnership, Chevy Chase, Maryland: Donald C. Burnham Manufacturing Management Award

Albert Shih, PhD, FSME; Professor, Mechanical Engineering, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan: Frederick W. Taylor Research Medal

Jacob "Jack" Jeswiet, PhD, FSME, PE; Professor, Engineering and Applied Science, Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada: Albert M. Sargent Progress Award

Kornel F. Ehmann, PhD, FSME; Professor, McCormick School of Engineering, Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois: SME Education Award

John W. Sutherland, PhD, FSME; Professor and Fehsenfeld Family Head-Environmental and Ecological Engineering and Executive Director, Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana: SME Gold Medal

Additionally, an honorary SME membership was conferred upon Ronald A. Gill, HSME, CMfgE; Aerospace Manufacturing Consultant, Gill Enterprises, Corona, California.

Nominations for SME's International Honor Awards are accepted through Aug. 1 of each year. Award details and nomination form are available at sme.org/honorawards.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 85 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through an education foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-sme-international-awards-recognize-and-celebrate-manufacturing-leaders-and-researchers-300654374.html

SOURCE SME

Related Links

http://www.sme.org

