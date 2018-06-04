At 10 a.m. on May 28, the Company was awarded the "Honor Award for Shortlisted Enterprises" by Chinese Brand Story, and then held the signing ceremony for delivering household advertisements on CCTV-7. Before signing, Huang Guoping, Director of CECEP Solar Energy Technology (Zhenjiang) Co., Ltd., made a speech for the ceremony to declare that they and CCTV will work together to build the Chinese manufacturing brand.

As a pioneer of the PV industry, the Company attracted many important media and honored guests in the 2018 SNEC. SolarBe and IN-EN respectively interviewed Huang Guoping, Director of CECEP Solar Energy Technology (Zhenjiang) Co., Ltd., and Huang Qingsong, Director of R&D Center.

The PVB double-glazed PV module winning the "National S&T Progress Awards" was the most attractive exhibit of the Company in the 2018 SNEC. The PVB double-glazed PV module is the featured product of the Company who is the first enterprise realizing the mass production of PVB in the PV industry. The colorful double-glazed PV module attracted and impressed many visitors.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-snec-strategic-cooperation-agreement-between-cecep-solar-energy-technology-zhenjiang-co-ltd-and-cctv-300658931.html

SOURCE CECEP Solar