2018 SNEC: Strategic Cooperation Agreement between CECEP Solar Energy Technology (Zhenjiang) Co., Ltd. and CCTV

ZHENJIANG, China, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The SNEC 12th (2018) International Photovoltaic Power Generation Conference & Exhibition (hereinafter referred to as "2018 SNEC") had its brand opening in Shanghai on May 28, 2018. Witnessed by all the honored guests, CECEP Solar Energy Technology (Zhenjiang) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") together with Chinese Brand Story held the awarding ceremony, and received visits and recognition from many honored guests and media during the event. The Company attracted many exhibitors and visitors due to its wonderful keynote speech and PVB double-glazed PV module technology winning the "National S&T Progress Awards" on the approximately 300 m2 of exhibition stand.
At 10 a.m. on May 28, the Company was awarded the "Honor Award for Shortlisted Enterprises" by Chinese Brand Story, and then held the signing ceremony for delivering household advertisements on CCTV-7. Before signing, Huang Guoping, Director of CECEP Solar Energy Technology (Zhenjiang) Co., Ltd., made a speech for the ceremony to declare that they and CCTV will work together to build the Chinese manufacturing brand.
As a pioneer of the PV industry, the Company attracted many important media and honored guests in the 2018 SNEC. SolarBe and IN-EN respectively interviewed Huang Guoping, Director of CECEP Solar Energy Technology (Zhenjiang) Co., Ltd., and Huang Qingsong, Director of R&D Center.
The PVB double-glazed PV module winning the "National S&T Progress Awards" was the most attractive exhibit of the Company in the 2018 SNEC. The PVB double-glazed PV module is the featured product of the Company who is the first enterprise realizing the mass production of PVB in the PV industry. The colorful double-glazed PV module attracted and impressed many visitors.
