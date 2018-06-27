2018 Strategic 100 Latin American & Caribbean Infrastructure Report - Projects to Watch in 2018

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th annual Strategic 100 Latin American & Caribbean Infrastructure Report has been released, featuring the namesake list of 100 in-development infrastructure projects representing over $120 billion in expected investment. These projects provide a cross-section of the project development pipeline across sectors, stages, and geographic markets. Projects were identified and selected through CG/LA's proprietary methodology, focused on identifying – and where possible quantifying – the project benefits over the project lifecycle, including engagement with experts throughout the region, and project sponsors. All are expected to move forward and offer business opportunities in the next 3-18 months.

CG/LA Infrastructure's 16th Strategic 100 Latin American & Caribbean Infrastructure Report is the foundation for the 16th Latin American & Caribbean Infrastructure Leadership Forum in Miami, Florida, on July 24-26, 2018. The event will host more than 50 of these project owners, providing unique insight into upcoming opportunities and recognizing the extraordinary leadership of the community of professionals driving these strategic projects forward.

Key Work Stream Tracks include: SeaOne and the $20 billion bet on changing the region's energy matrix; Impact Investing: $120 billion to transform infrastructure; Resilience, and Saving the Islands – the 50 Projects at Risk; The Promise of BuildCoin & Blockchain – Re-Building Trust in Infrastructure Investment; and Puerto Rico - Prioritizing Recovery. The projects on the Strategic 100 list highlight the underlying, enduring importance of infrastructure to long-term economic growth, job creation, and critical long-term benefits like health and mobility.

"The Strategic 100 Report represents a departure from traditional evaluation metrics," said Norman F. Anderson, CEO of CG/LA Infrastructure. "Our surveys, and our experience, show that infrastructure is a public good – whether investment comes from the private or the public sector - and so decision-making needs to be largely recast in terms of long term benefits, the measureable opportunities that each project creates for the health, mobility, education and quality of life for citizens in their communities, their states and their countries."

The Top 10. In 2018, the top projects in Latin America, irrespective of size, tended to focus on the critical values of mobility and health, as well as long-term competitiveness: 1) SeaOne Fuel Supply; 2) Puerto Colombia; 3) Headwaters and Pipeline Works for Lima's Potable Water Supply; 4) Panama Metro Line 3 Expansion; 5) Replacement of Phase I and II of TransMilenio; 6) Electric Metropolitan Train; 7) Canoas Wastewater Treatment Plant; 8) São Paulo Inter-city Trains; 9) Los Berros Water Treatment Plant of the Cutzamala System; and 10) Bogota Metro.

The sixteenth edition of the Strategic 100 Latin American & Caribbean Infrastructure Report can be downloaded at https://store.gvip.io/product/16th-strategic-100-latin-american-caribbean-infrastructure-projects-report/.

