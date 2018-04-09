2018 Strategic 50 U.S. Infrastructure Projects Report Released - $303 Billion in Value

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CG/LA Infrastructure is proud to release the 2nd annual Strategic 50 U.S. Infrastructure Projects Report, featuring the namesake list of 50 in-development strategic projects throughout the U.S. The Report highlights $303 billion in project value – and over 600,000 direct jobs to be created nationwide. All are expected to move forward and offer business opportunities in the next 3-12 months. The project list is immediately available and the Report will be available at the 2nd Annual Blueprint 2025 2X Leadership Forum, to be held on April 26th at Union Station in Washington, DC.

"The U.S. infrastructure market is characterized by very high demand, while, at the same time, it continues to be plagued by regulatory and permitting hurdles," according to Norman F. Anderson, President & CEO of CG/LA Infrastructure, the firm bringing project sponsors, political leaders, and infrastructure executives together at the event. "With a growing economy, transformative technologies, and new funding strategies, we are on the cusp of an infrastructure renaissance in our country. We want to push things forward a bit faster, given the extraordinary benefits for our citizens by increasing the speed, and reducing the costs, of project development."

The Strategic 50 by the Numbers. In the 2018 Report, the Oil & Gas Sector leads strategic project opportunities with five projects totaling $84 billion. Transformative projects are second, with two projects totaling $45 billion in investment. High-Speed Rail is third, with three projects totaling $42 billion. Urban projects, like New York and New Jersey's Gateway Program and California WaterFix, lead this $107.5 billion category. The Alaska LNG project, Texas Central Railway, and the Next Generation Air Transportation System also claim spots on the list, with the first two almost exclusively funded through private investment. Notably, the waterways category ranked lowest on the list, at only $4 billion total, reflecting the $90 billion backlog of projects overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Report and project list was compiled by rating projects focusing on three criteria: a) jobs and other benefits (health, mobility) creation potential; b) readiness to proceed; and c) economic growth. Private investment potential, across seven different channels – from asset recycling, to land value capture, to P3s – was also considered.

The Blueprint 2025 2X Leadership Forum will feature and host these 50 projects at an event for 300 public and private executives at Union Station on April 26th. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI, will kick-off the event at 8:30 am.

