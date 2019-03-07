2018 Subaru Share the Love® Event Totals $27.5 Million in Charitable Donations

For the third consecutive year, Subaru did not place a cap on total contributions to its Share the Love Event national charity partners; the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and the National Park Foundation. In addition, Subaru retailers selected either one or two hometown charities from their local community to support, adding more than 682 local causes to the 2018 Subaru Share the Love Event. Select retailers participated in an additional hometown charity donation by offering their own 'per vehicle sold' contribution which generated more than $3.5 million nationwide. When paired with the nearly $24 million contribution from Subaru of America, donations climbed to $27.5 million in 2018. As a result of Subaru customers' selection, national charity partners received $10.1 million, while hometown charities received $17.4 million.

"For the eleventh year in a row, Subaru has continued its commitment to supporting the causes our customers care so deeply about through the Subaru Share the Love Event," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "Each charity involved positively impacts our communities nationwide, making us incredibly proud to have donated nearly $24 million to a host of national and local charities this year."

New this year, the automaker hosted a special kickoff event on November 15, 2018, to celebrate the return of the Subaru Share the Love Event at its U.S. headquarters in Camden, NJ. In partnership with the Food Bank of South Jersey, Subaru employees donated and packed a record-breaking 6,600 'KidzPacks' to supply the food bank's weekend meal program for an entire school year. Each pack contained items that can produce up to four nutritionally-balanced meals to sustain local children over the weekend, so they won't have to worry about where they will get their next meal. In addition to the Subaru HQ event, employees at all regional Subaru of America locations partnered with their local food banks and pantries to help feed those in need as well. Through these corresponding events and donations, Subaru of America aims to improve local communities by supporting the environment, healthcare, community needs, education and animal welfare across the country.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®)

A leading voice for animals for over 150 years, the ASPCA® provides life-saving protection and care to animals in need. Whether it's rescuing animals from abuse and neglect, introducing and enforcing more humane legislation, or supporting animal shelters across the country, the ASPCA helps animals live better lives. Through the ASPCA, the Subaru Share the Love event has had a significant impact on the rescue, transport, and adoption of more than 50,000 animals across the country.

Make-A-Wish®

Research shows when children diagnosed with a critical illness are granted their one true wish, it gives them renewed strength and energy to keep fighting. Their families and entire communities come together. The impact from just one wish, has the power to transform the lives of everyone involved. Through Make-A-Wish, the Subaru Share the Love event has granted the wishes of more than 1,800 kids with life-threatening medical conditions.

Meals on Wheels America®

Meals on Wheels America provides leadership to local, community-based programs dedicated to fighting hunger and isolation among our nation's homebound seniors. Through Meals on Wheels America, the Subaru Share the Love event has helped deliver nearly two million meals to America's seniors.

National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation, in partnership with the National Park Service, enriches America's national parks and programs, safeguarding our heritage, and inspiring generations of national park enthusiasts. Through the National Park Foundation, the Subaru Share the Love event has provided funding for critical programs and projects in more than 100 national parks and helped increase public awareness and engagement across our National Park System.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

